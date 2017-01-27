Highland Announces Extension of Private Placement Closing

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) -

Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSX VENTURE:HI) (the "Company") closed a first tranche of its previously announced private placement on November 30, 2016 raising $3 million. The Company has applied for and received consent from the TSXV Venture Exchange to further extend the closing date of a final tranche until February 17, 2017. The securities issuable under the private placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing date.

ABOUT HIGHLAND

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company has 189,198,483 common shares issued and outstanding. See news releases of November 15 and December 1, 2016 for additional information on the private placement. More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

