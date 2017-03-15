Highland announces Further Increase to Private Placement

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Further to its news release of March 9, 2017, Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSX VENTURE:HI) (the "Company") announces that it has increased the size of its previously announced private placement to up to 315,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit. The Company closed a first tranche on November 30, 2016 and a second tranche on February 22, 2017. The Company expects to close a further tranche on March 17, 2017 and a final tranche on March 24, 2017, subject to receipt of all requisite approvals including that of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT HIGHLAND

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company has 208,347,574 common shares issued and outstanding. See news releases of November 15 and December 1, 2016 and February 22 and March 9, 2017 for additional information on the private placement. More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

