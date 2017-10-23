Highland Copper Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S.

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 23, 2017) - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSX VENTURE:HI)(OTCQB:HDRSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under symbol "HDRSF". OTCQB is a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI".

The OTCQB should bring greater visibility and convenience of trading the Company's common shares to U.S. investors. The Company has also initiated the process to obtain DTC eligibility with the Depository Trust Company. DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities of publicly trading companies.

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

