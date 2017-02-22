Highland Copper closes second tranche of financing

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) -

Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSX VENTURE:HI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a second tranche of its previously announced non brokered private placement of units of its securities at a price of $0.10 per unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $1,915,000 (see news release of November 15 and December 1, 2016). A total of 19,149,091 units comprising 19,149,091 common shares and 9,574,545 share purchase warrants ("Warrants") were issued today. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of 12 months, at $0.15 per share. Finder's fees of up to $45,000 are being paid in cash to certain finders for this second tranche of the private placement. The Company expects to close a final tranche of the Offering on or about March 17, 2017.

ABOUT HIGHLAND

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company has 208,347,574 common shares issued and outstanding. More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

