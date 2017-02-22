Highland Copper Company Announces Appointment of Denis Miville-Deschenes as President and CEO

LONGUEUIL, CANADA--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSX VENTURE:HI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Mr. Denis Miville-Deschênes has joined the Company as President and CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Miville-Deschênes is a mining engineer with over 30 years of experience in the design, development and construction of mines as well as closure and rehabilitation of sites. He was Senior Vice President at Iamgold, responsible for development, project construction and technical services from 2006 to 2014. During his career which started with Falconbridge Copper and then with Cambior and Iamgold, Mr. Miville-Deschênes has worked on numerous technical studies and fourteen underground or open pit mining projects in North America, South America and Africa. He is recognized for his ability to establish dynamic work teams and operating at high standards.

Mr. David Fennell who has been acting as President and CEO on an interim basis will continue as Chairman of the Company. Mr. Fennell commented on the appointment of Mr. Miville-Deschênes: "we are very happy to welcome Denis as President and CEO of Highland Copper and to the Board. Denis will be the driving force behind the initiatives to advance our projects in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan, towards production, with the goal of developing the mineral resources in a responsible manner and with a deep respect for our workers, neighboring communities and the environment."

Appointment of Manager, Investor Relations and Business Development

The Company also announces the appointment of Mr. David Charles as Manager, Investor Relations and Business Development. David Charles brings close to 30 years of experience in the financial services industry in Canada primarily as a senior mining equity analyst. During his career Mr. Charles has worked for BMO Capital Markets, GMP Securities and Dundee Capital Markets and analysed mines and projects in North and South America, Europe and Africa. Mr. Charles holds a bachelor's degree in geology from Trinity College Dublin, an MSc. (applied) in Mineral Exploration from McGill University and is a CFA charter holder. Mr. Charles does not currently have any direct or indirect interest in the Company. He will provide his services under a consulting agreement with the Company.

David Charles' mandate is to develop the Company's investor communications and market awareness efforts, assisting management in developing a strategy to enhance and expand the Company's exposure in the financial markets.

The appointments of Messrs. Denis Miville-Deschênes and David Charles are subject to the TSX Venture Exchange approval.

ABOUT HIGHLAND

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

