Highlights of the Third Weekend of Winterlude

The third and final weekend of the 39th Winterlude is already here. Put on your snow pants and your boots or skates to enjoy, one last time, the many activities being offered from February 17 to 20.

Crystal Garden in Confederation Park: Dare to Dream!

To bring the 39th Winterlude to a close, no less than three evening shows of the Sub-Zero Concert Series will take place this weekend at Confederation Park. On Friday, visitors will be able to watch the Acadia show, featuring Annie Blanchard, Jean-François Breau, Maxime McGraw and Joannie Benoit. DJ iLon will heat up the crowd at the end of the evening. On Saturday, well-known singer David Usher will take the stage, followed by DJ Daniel "D-Noy" Desnoyers. On Sunday, Alex Nevsky, La Voix Junior winner Charles Kardos and finalist Brenden MacGowan, and Scott Helman will entertain audiences to close out this winter celebration.

Here's what visitors can expect during the day before attending the shows:

Learn the basic techniques of ice sculpture with professional sculptors (activity for visitors aged 8 to 17). Tools, ice and safety goggles are provided.

Warm up with the Cool Moves! show, featuring Splash 'n boots, Urban-Element and the Phil d'Ariane duo.

Admire some truly amazing ice sculptures: a polar bear, presented by the Canadian Museum of Nature; an 80-block structure on the theme "Explore 150," presented by TakingITGlobal; and a 100-block structure commemorating the 100 th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. See "Epic. Arctic. Torngat Mountains," a photo exhibit by Parks Canada that highlights the diversity and beauty of Canada's North.

Visit the Canada C3 exhibit in the Arctic Zone, presented by the Students on Ice Foundation, to learn about an epic 150-day sailing journey from coast to coast to coast.

Discover Inuit culture with Nunavut Sivuniksavut and listen to storyteller Michael Kusugak.

Watch cooking demonstrations and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate at the Metro Ice Café.

Encounter public entertainers roaming the park: Oiseaux, La Dragonne and Phil d'Ariane.

Carve sculptures out of colourful ice blocks and help create a collective ice mosaic-activities presented by the Ottawa Art Gallery that are sure to delight the little ones.

Have fun as you discover how reptiles survive our cold winters, and dig through an ice block to reveal a special prize from the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Enjoy a free snack and hot chocolate at the Enbridge Cabin.

Learn the secrets of ice carving at a demonstration by the Canadian Ice Carvers Society.

Families can also have fun just metres away from Confederation Park in Marion-Dewar Plaza, near Ottawa City Hall. There they'll find the Gloucester Skating Club during the OLG skating shows, along with DJ Rodrigo in the OLG Bubble; the highly anticipated Ottawa Senators alumni hockey game; and interactive hockey games. Many of the activities offered during the previous weekends will be presented once again to give visitors even more choices, including the outstanding percussion group Baratanga!

Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park: Explore our Canadian Landscapes

On Sunday, February 19, at 12:30, everyone is invited to celebrate the birthdays of Noumi and Nouma, the Ice Hog family twins, in the Snowflake Kingdom! Children will also be delighted by the tale of "The Origins of the Snowman," which will be told on an outdoor stage throughout the weekend. Once again, people of all ages will be able to take part in a wide range of activities:

Immerse yourself in the world of Chinese puppets and shadows at Maison Charron, where shows and workshops await youngsters.

Explore Indigenous culture while having fun at the Aboriginal Village.

Rocket down the popular Winterlude super slides (Chinook, Iceberg, Glacier and the Kiddie Slide)

Take an introductory lesson in downhill skiing (for children aged 5 to 8).

Admire the impressive digital art projection featuring the stunning Mother Earth character from MosaïCanada as she transforms with the seasons.

Visit the Kiddie Zone, where youngsters can burn off their energy.

Play jumbo versions of popular games like tic-tac-toe.

Try to find your way out of the Canada 150 snow maze.

Catch an extreme aerial acrobatics and trampo-wall show.

Dance and sing around the fire to the rhythm of traditional music with Louis Racine and his musicians.

Meet the Ice Hog family, Winterlude's adorable furry mascots.

Tackle an obstacle course with coaches from Motivate Canada.

See the surprising folk duo En 2 temps in action.

Learn more about the Trans Canada Trail at Maison Charron.

Meet colourful characters roaming the site: Magicien and Monsieur Spring.

Go dogsledding.

Soar over the park on the Winterlude mega-zip line.

Rideau Canal Skateway: Celebrating 47 Seasons of Skating!

On Saturday, Winterlude will host North America's first Ice Dragon Boat Festival! If you'll be in Canada's Capital Region, this is an event you won't want to miss. With nearly 150 simultaneous hockey games taking place on the Rideau Canal Skateway, CIBC Shinny Hockey Day offers even more excitement.

Activities featured during previous weekends will also continue. Here's what visitors can expect:

Take a free Nokia Learn-to-Skate lesson.

Sip a hot beverage or rest at the OLG Sno-Bus Station and watch performances on the OLG stage.

Have fun in the Pepsi Fun Zone, featuring an obstacle course and much more.

The Nokia Rest Area (at Concord Street) and the CIBC Rest Area (at Fifth Avenue) will once again provide the perfect spot to meet or take a break and be entertained by jugglers, acrobats and other entertainers.

Winterlude Partners: More programming than Ever!

This year, nearly 50 partners have come together to make Winterlude richer and more entertaining than ever. Here are some activities that will take place at various locations in Ottawa and Gatineau from February 17 to 20:

The ByWard Market Tasting Tour

The 2017 Winter Brewfest at Lansdowne Park

The Winterman marathon, marathon relays, half-marathon, and 3-, 5- and 10-km runs at the Canadian War Museum

The "Reptiles: Beautiful and Deadly" exhibit, presented by the Canadian Museum of Nature

The Blizzard ByWard Neig'Art snow sculptures exhibit in the ByWard Market

Snowmania at various locations in the Glebe

Winter Fun at the Canadian Museum of History

ByWard Blizzard Beats in the ByWard Market

Canadian Heritage is proud to present Winterlude with the support of the following official sponsors and site partners: CIBC, OLG - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission, Metro Ontario, Ville de Gatineau, City of Ottawa, National Capital Commission, Enbridge, Nokia, Giant Tiger, Fairmont Château Laurier, The Westin Ottawa, Lord Elgin, Parks Canada, Canadian Museum of Nature, Students on Ice Foundation, Music Yukon, Bytown Museum, Delegation of the European Union to Canada, Ottawa Art Gallery, TakingITGlobal, Historica Canada, OC Transpo and many others, including the region's tourism sector.

Canada.ca/winterlude

