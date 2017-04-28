Highly Anticipated Season Two of Talking Tom and Friends Sets the Date

The YouTube smash hit returns June 15th, 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 28, 2017) - Lights...Camera...ACTION! That's right everyone, the day fans across the world have been waiting for has finally arrived -- the second season of Talking Tom and Friends has a premiere date! On June 15th, viewers are invited to join in on the hilarious hijinks and awesome adventures through the eyes of Talking Tom and his wry gang. Catch a sneak peek of the hysterical and exciting season on the series' YouTube channel. See what the gang has been cooking up in Talking Tom's garage (ahem) -- we mean, studio!

"Whether your favorite character is charismatic Tom, sassy Angela or goofy Hank, there is truly something for everyone in each of these new episodes," said Žiga Vavpotič, Chairman of Outfit7. "We're proud to bring another action-packed season to fans while maintaining our status as one of the most downloaded app franchises in the world. Six billion downloads worldwide, and counting!"

Season two brings 26 brand new episodes full of funny one-liners and master plans. Talking Tom and Friends content has collectively received more than 12.4 billion views across all video platforms, and there are over 11.5 million combined subscribers to the franchise's YouTube channels. With impressive numbers like that, it's no surprise that the app franchise hit 6 billion downloads worldwide this month.

"Season two definitely has a lot of questions to answer," said Kevin Pedersen, writer for the series. "Hank threw a wrench into things, so it's going to be exciting for viewers to watch what happens next. The production team has not let the audience down."

The entire all-star cast is back, including Golden Globe® nominee Colin Hanks ("Fargo," "Orange County"), Tom Kenny ("SpongeBob SquarePants"), James Adomian ("Comedy Bang Bang!," "Gravity Falls"), Maria Bamford ("WordGirl," "Adventure Time With Finn & Jake") and YouTube star, Lisa Schwartz.

Talking Tom and Friends Season Two Trailer on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45l1VX0EEbQ

Talking Tom and Friends on YouTube.

Outfit7 apps available on: Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Windows Store and Amazon.

About Outfit7 Limited

Outfit7 Limited is one of the fastest-growing multinational family entertainment companies on the planet, best known for its global phenomenon Talking Tom. Since the original Talking Tom app launch in 2010, Outfit7 has created numerous Talking Tom and Friends branded apps.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneurs on a mission to bring fun and entertainment to all, Outfit7 has grown from an instant app success into a full-fledged media franchise. Their highly successful portfolio includes free mobile apps and games, a CGI animated series and web shorts, a global licensing and merchandising program, and a chart-topping sensation on YouTube. The Talking Tom and Friends apps have more than 6 billion downloads since launch, and over 348M active monthly users.