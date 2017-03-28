HighPoint to Offer IT Services via GSA Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - HighPoint Global, the citizen experience company™, has been awarded an IT 70 Schedule contract (GS-35F-284GA) with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). HighPoint was awarded labor categories in the Information Technology (IT) Professional Services (Special Item Number 132-51) and Health Information Technology (IT) Professional Services (Special Item Number 132-56) classes.

"We are proud to now hold two GSA Schedules," said HighPoint CEO Ben Lanius. "Our expertise and past performances in IT and professional services enable us to expand our reach and deliver for the federal government in support of their mission and citizen-centric services."

The contract was awarded with a base period of five years plus three option periods of five years each, for a total contract period of performance of 20 years.

About HighPoint Global

As the citizen experience company™, HighPoint Global helps government agencies elevate the citizen experience™. With training, contact center optimization, IT and quality assurance services, we help the government more effectively communicate with citizens. HighPoint is a privately held company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Indianapolis with offices in Baltimore, Maryland and Reston, Virginia. HighPoint has been recognized by Inc. Magazine Top 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, Forbes Most Promising Companies, and The Washington Technology Magazine Fast 50. For additional information about HighPoint, visit www.highpointglobal.com.