Highway 1 expansion and upgrades will bring safer and more efficient transportation corridor through British Columbia

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) - Investing in modern, safe and efficient roadways is critical to connecting communities, helping businesses efficiently move their goods to domestic and international markets, and building a strong economic future for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Todd Stone, were in Kamloops to announce $469.4 million to expand and upgrade two major sections of the TransCanada Highway. Out of this amount, the Kicking Horse Canyon project accounts for nearly $450 million, while the Donald to Forde Station section of highway accounts for over $19.4 million.

Highway 1 through Kicking Horse Canyon will be realigned and expanded to four lanes with median barriers and widened shoulders. Improving this section will also require a combination of bridges, retaining walls, rock catchment ditches and other measures to reduce rock fall hazards. Work on the second section of Highway 1 approximately 20 kilometres west of Golden, from Donald to Forde Station Road, will involve expanding the highway to four lanes and improving access at the weigh scale.

Once completed, these projects will improve safety, access and traffic flow for local residents, tourists and commercial drivers.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that strategic investments in public infrastructure help connect people, and create growth and middle class jobs. This major transportation infrastructure project in British Columbia will benefit residents, businesses, and tourists, while fostering long-term prosperity across the region. We will continue working in close collaboration with British Columbia to ensure we make smart infrastructure investments that help build the Canada of tomorrow."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Trans-Canada Highway is our province's main connection between the Pacific Gateway and the rest of Canada, and the growth of our economy and communities depends on having a strong transportation network. Thanks to our valuable partnerships with Canada, local communities and First Nations, these projects will help traffic move more safely and efficiently, communities will be better connected, and businesses can distribute their products efficiently throughout the province, as well as to our ports and borders beyond."

Todd Stone, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

For work through Kicking Horse Canyon, the Government of Canada will provide up to $215,198,500 through the New Building Canada Fund - National Infrastructure Component. The Government of British Columbia will match the federal contribution and provide $19,603,000 to cover additional related project expenses.

For work on Donald to Forde Station, the Government of Canada will provide up to $7,270,000, through the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component - National and Regional Projects. The Government of British Columbia will match the federal contribution and provide $4,860,000 to cover additional related project expenses.

The total project costs are estimated at over $469 million, for which the Government of British Columbia is providing up to $247 million, and the Government of Canada is providing up to $222 million.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

The Trans-Canada Highway corridor sees up to 12,000 vehicles per day, 15 percent of which are heavy trucks carrying between $24 billion and $32 billion per year in commercial goods.

