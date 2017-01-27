Highway 401 widening to improve safety and traffic flow for Ontario residents

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Strong urban transportation networks are the foundation of more inclusive and sustainable cities for Canadians and their families. By investing in Highway 401, the governments of Canada and Ontario will not only contribute to building stronger, more efficient transportation corridors, but will also improve safety and traffic flow for all highway users, including local residents, tourists and commercial drivers.

Marwan Tabbara, Member of Parliament for Kitchener South-Hespeler, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and the Honourable Kathryn McGarry, Member of Provincial Parliament for Cambridge, on behalf of the Honourable Bob Chiarelli, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure, were in Cambridge today to announce funding to widen Highway 401. The Government of Canada is contributing a maximum of $96,030,979 through the New Building Canada Fund and the Government of Ontario is responsible for all remaining costs of the project.

The project involves the widening of Highway 401 from six to ten lanes for a distance of approximately five kilometers, between Hespeler Road and Townline Road. The work includes new high occupancy vehicle lanes and the replacement of two bridges at Hespeler Road and Franklin Boulevard over Highway 401.

Once completed, the project will help improve safety and traffic flow to get kids to school, employees to work, and seniors to the services they need on time and back home quickly. The addition of high occupancy vehicle lanes will promote environmentally-friendly transportation such as carpooling and the use of public transit.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is working in close partnership with Ontario to ensure we make smart infrastructure investments that help grow the middle class, promote sustainable development and increase public safety. By supporting improvements to critical transportation routes, we will help local businesses move their goods to market and help Canadians safely get to and from work, school and other activities on time. It is thanks to initiatives and projects like the widening of Highway 401 that Canadian communities will remain among the best places in the world to live, work and raise a family."

Marwan Tabbara, Member of Parliament for Kitchener South-Hespeler, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This is an important project for people in Cambridge and across our region, as it will improve road safety, reduce congestion, and support new jobs and economic opportunities. Working collaboratively with the federal government, Ontario is continuing to build modern and efficient infrastructure that will help all of Ontario's communities thrive."

Kathryn McGarry, Member of Provincial Parliament for Cambridge, on behalf of the Honourable Bob Chiarelli, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing up to 50 percent of total eligible costs, to a maximum of $96,030,979 to this project through the Major Infrastructure Component of the Building Canada Fund. The Government of Ontario is responsible for all remaining costs of the project.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Ontario is making the largest infrastructure investment in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in the province's history. To learn more about what's happening in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

Associated links

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan: http://www.budget.gc.ca/fes-eea/2016/docs/themes/infrastructure-en.html

Building Canada Fund-Major Infrastructure Component (MIC): http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/prog/bcf-fcc-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/index-eng.html.

New Building Canada Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/nbcp-npcc-eng.html.

Building Ontario: Ontario.ca/BuildON.

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada