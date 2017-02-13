Highwoods Announces Update to Record Date for Upcoming Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Highwoods Properties, Inc. ( NYSE : HIW) announces the record date for the cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, which was declared and announced on February 7, 2017, has been updated. The amount and payment date are unchanged. This quarterly dividend is payable on March 7, 2017 to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2017.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded ( NYSE : HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.