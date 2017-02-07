Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Highwoods Properties, Inc. ( NYSE : HIW) announces its Board of Directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, which equates to an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and reflects a 3.5% increase over the prior quarter's dividend. This quarterly dividend is payable on March 7, 2017 to shareholders of record as of February 17, 2017.

The Board also declared a cash dividend of $21.5625 per share of the Company's 8 5/8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2017, which is the next regularly scheduled dividend payment date, to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2017.