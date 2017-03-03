Highwoods to Present at CITI 2017 Global Property CEO Conference

Live Webcast on Tuesday, March 7, at 3:40 PM ET

RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - Highwoods Properties, Inc. ( NYSE : HIW) Ed Fritsch, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Company roundtable presentation at the CITI 2017 Global Property CEO Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 3:40 p.m. ET, and will last approximately 35 minutes.

The following is a link to the webcast presentation on the Company's website, a replay of which will be available an hour after the presentation ends.

http://www.highwoods.com/for-our-investors