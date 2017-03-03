Highwoods to Present at CITI 2017 Global Property CEO Conference

SOURCE: Highwoods Properties, Inc.
March 03, 2017 08:30 ET
Live Webcast on Tuesday, March 7, at 3:40 PM ET
RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Ed Fritsch, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Company roundtable presentation at the CITI 2017 Global Property CEO Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 3:40 p.m. ET, and will last approximately 35 minutes.
The following is a link to the webcast presentation on the Company's website, a replay of which will be available an hour after the presentation ends.
http://www.highwoods.com/for-our-investors
About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE: HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.
