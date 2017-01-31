Hillard Heintze Closes Out 2016 with Robust Annual Growth of 33 Percent, a Vibrant New Fourth Practice and a Surge in its Workforce

Drivers of the Firm's 13-Year Track Record of Organic Growth Include a Proposal Win Rate of 67 Percent and a $33 Million Portfolio of New Opportunities

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Hillard Heintze announced today that its 2016 fiscal year, which ended on December 31, 2016, included excellent performance results and achievement of new record-setting internal benchmarks and milestones. "We have had another exceptional year," says Chief Executive Officer Arnette Heintze, "one driven purely by organic growth and our team's disciplined and unwavering focus on continuing to build on our business's core fundamentals."

Revenue for the year was 33 percent higher than 2015 and represented a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 72.9% since the firm's formation in 2004.

totaled $33,535,974. During its first year of following up all completed projects with a brief Client Survey Questionnaire, the company achieved an average Client Satisfaction Rating (CSR) of 9.2 on a rating scale of 1 to 10, with 10 as the highest possible score.

The company has also continued to be recognized as a thought leader across all practice areas as evidenced by the number of invitations to speak and participate at industry-related and company events. These included invitations to speak at major industry events such as those hosted by ASIS International, the International Security Management Association (ISMA), Major League Baseball (MLB), the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), Financial Executives International (FEI), National Criminal Justice Association (NCJA), American Management Association (AMA) and Bureau of National Affairs (BNA), as well as new thresholds in the number of press mentions, press releases and published articles.

"This past year, 2016, was a tremendous success for us on so many levels," says Heintze. "We have been building our capabilities since well before we were ranked as an Inc. 500-5000 awardee three years in a row and named by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City's annual list of the 100 fastest-growing inner city firm in the United States. We have been aggressively recruiting and retaining top-tier talent, defining and refining our policies and practices, focusing obsessively on quality and recently, bringing many more efficiencies to our operations. We're really seeing that pay off now and have already begun executing our robust strategy for 2017."

As one of the leading security risk management and investigations firms in the United States, Hillard Heintze protects people, performance, interests and reputations. The firm's core practices -- Security Risk Management, Threat & Violence Risk Management, Investigations and Law Enforcement Consulting -- provide insight, deliver assurance and instill confidence worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, Hillard Heintze also has operations in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Florida, New York, Michigan and California as well as operating capabilities across North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Asia.

