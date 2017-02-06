Hillman Foundation Announces Fourth Round of Innovations in Care Program

Multi-year initiative continues support for transformative, nursing-driven models of health care

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - The Rita & Alex Hillman Foundation has announced the fourth round of funding for the Hillman Innovations in Care (HIC) Program, a multi-year effort to enhance and expand nursing-driven models of care that benefit vulnerable populations.

The Hillman Innovations in Care Program seeks bold, creative, patient- and family-centered approaches that challenge conventional strategies, improve health outcomes, lower costs, and enhance patient and family caregiver experience. The Foundation is particularly interested in maternal and child health, care of the older adult, and chronic illness management. The Foundation will award two grants of up to $600,000 each in late 2017.

Today, the Foundation released a Request for Proposals for the 2017 grant cycle. It will hold an informational webinar for those interested in applying on February 28. Brief initial applications will be due on March 20. More information about the program is available on the Foundation's website.

"The need for innovative approaches that address the healthcare needs of vulnerable populations is particularly urgent," said Ahrin Mishan, Executive Director of the Hillman Foundation. "The Innovations in Care Program, now in its fourth year, remains committed to bringing promising delivery models to scale."

Current HIC recipients include: a nurse-driven telehospice program for underserved rural populations; a transitional care program for homeless populations; a public health nursing/legal partnership serving low-income mothers and babies; and team-based home care and home repair services that help older adults remain in their communities.

ABOUT THE RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION

The Rita & Alex Hillman Foundation mission is to improve the lives of patients and their families through nursing-driven innovation. To this end, the Foundation cultivates nurse leaders, supports nursing research, and disseminates new models of care that are critical to making the U.S. healthcare system more patient-centered, accessible, equitable, and affordable. The foundation's goal is to leverage the power of nursing's unique knowledge to ensure that the healthcare system can deliver the high-quality care patients need and deserve.