Hilton Hotels & Resorts and DoubleTree by Hilton Join Greatest Hotels

The GreatestHotels.com site features exclusive amenities at luxury hotels

NAPLES, FL--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Travelers seeking luxury accommodations at Hilton Hotels & Resorts and select DoubleTree by Hilton Resorts can find them now at www.greatesthotels.com. The site features more than 60 Hilton Hotels & Resorts and DoubleTree by Hilton Resorts in key Greatest Hotels focus regions: Hawaii, California, Las Vegas, Florida and in the Caribbean. Many of industry's top luxury hotel brands have chosen to become "Premiere Collection" members of the online referral channel developed to drive direct bookings and customer loyalty to member brands. The site provides hotel operators a profitable alternative to the huge online travel agents (OTAs) such as Expedia and Priceline. The site has been developed for savvy and affluent hotel guests and it returns the control of relationship to the guest and the hotel. There is no charge to consumers and Premiere Collection members like Hilton never pay commissions. Instead they pay a nominal monthly subscription, allowing them to be very competitive on rates and generous on amenities. Site users enjoy "Greatest Guest" benefits of exclusive amenities.

The parent company is Greatest Hotels, Group, Inc. (GHG, Inc.) and Founder and company Chairman and CEO Dwight Gould, a hospitality and marketing expert and entrepreneur. "If we can help our clients at Hilton Hotels & Resorts move one point of rooms business from the OTAs to a Greatest Hotels direct booking, they can realize a minimum of 3% profit growth, a portion of which can be used to enhance the Greatest Guest experience," says Gould. "The site's added value is in its ability to drive guests with the best chance of becoming a loyal hotel guest."

Benefits to Premiere Collection Members:

Direct Bookings. No Commissions-Greater Margins

Control of the Rate, Guest Relationship and Data-Efficient Retention

Highly Qualified Prospect Development-Efficient Conversion

High Lifetime-Value Guests-Loyalty Program Prospects

Nominal Subscription-Higher Profits

The upscale site users-"Greatest Guests"-will enjoy exclusive hospitality amenities from Hilton Hotels & Resorts and DoubleTree by Hilton Premiere Collection member hotels and they will also receive monthly e-newsletters featuring new members and new benefits. "All Premiere Collection members extend premium amenities to Greatest Guests, such as flowers, chocolates, wine, etc." says Gould. "Consumer research says that price is not a primary driving factor with most affluent travelers, their top priority is to be in control, and to have "an exceptional experience," and that's what Hilton Hotels & Resorts and DoubleTree by Hilton members will offer."

The Premiere Collection now includes more than 200 members. Major brand members include Hyatt, Starwood and Trump International, as well as luxury independents like the Grand Lucayan in the Bahamas, Cap Maison in St. Lucia, the Breakers and the Hotel Marisol.

The GHG, Inc. advisory board includes highly regarded hospitality and marketing leaders Joe McInerney, CHA, Emeritus President & CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association and President & CEO of McInerney Hospitality International LLC; and Melinda Bush, President & CEO Chief of HRW Holdings, a highly respected travel publishing pioneer.

GreatestHotels.com is the first-ever commission-free online hotel site offering exclusively upscale hotel and resort properties and exclusive amenities. Bookings are commission-free and hotel members pay a nominal subscription fee to be featured on a strategically marketed and optimized site. GreatestHotels.com has partnered with leading data mining and digital marketing services experts to model a highly targeted segment that represents high conversion loyalty prospects for member hotels.