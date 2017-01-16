HIMSS Webinar: Patient-Centered Communication in the Digital Hospital

Humber River Hospital and Avaya discuss the importance of patient-centered communication in the digital hospital to deliver the high-quality care, outcomes and experiences patients expect and deserve

What: Ineffective communication has been identified as the root cause in 66% of reported medical errors1. Furthermore, it's estimated that more than 25% of hospital readmissions could be avoided with better communication among healthcare teams and between providers and patients2. During this webinar, the CIO of Humber River Hospital and the healthcare practice leader at Avaya will discuss how hospitals can address these issues, outlining the:

Communication challenges within the hospital today

Importance of timely, seamless, patient-centered communication in the digital hospital

Strategies and technologies enabling physicians, nurses and caregivers with real-time, secure messaging and communication to enhance patient care and increase positive outcomes

When: Thursday, January 19, 12 noon Eastern or 9:00 a.m. Pacific

Where: Please register and attend at The Learning Center Powered by HIMSS:

http://www.himsslearn.org/patient-centered-communication-digital-hospital?source=Sponsor1

Why Attend: The webinar, presented by The Learning Center powered by HIMSS, is intended for healthcare IT leaders and professionals, particularly chief medical officers, chief information officers, chief nursing officers, chief operating officers, IT managers, IT directors, networking managers, networking directors, operations directors, and operations managers.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

