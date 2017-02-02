Hipmunk Announces Hipskunk Labs

Discover What's Been Cooking Underground

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Hipmunk from Concur, the fastest, easiest way to plan travel, today announced the launch of Hipskunk Labs, an experimental laboratory for Hipmunk's new and innovative features.

A play on the word skunkworks, an experimental laboratory, Hipskunk allows Hipmunk to further enhance its well-established culture of innovation.

"Hipmunk takes pride in pushing the limits of travel technology and we're always looking for ways to one-up ourselves," said Navin Lal, Chief Technical Officer for Hipmunk. "We encourage this with weeklong hackathons where our team can work on whatever they want. Some of our most exciting products, like Hello Hipmunk, started off as hackathon projects. Today we're launching Hipskunk, a platform that gives customers access to the most cutting-edge products as they are available."

Usage and interaction with Hipskunk features will help Hipmunk gauge which areas customers find the most useful. Further, the innovative products featured in Hipskunk will provide an opportunity for Hipmunk to cater to specific traveler types, such as frequent travelers, group travelers, event-based travelers, and more.

Current offerings include a Chrome extension that loads a beautiful image of a new destination each time you open a new browser tab, with current flight prices from your home airport and hotel videos that showcase a property's highlights rather than the de facto carousel of images.

To see for yourself what's cooking in the Hipskunk lab, visit www.hipmunk.com/hipskunk, click "Enable" to authorize any of the features that are available, and start enjoying the features.

