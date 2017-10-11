HIPPEAS raises $10 Million in growth capital from CAVU Venture Partners

The organic chickpea snack maker will use the investment to scale expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - HIPPEAS, building upon its momentum as one of the most exciting and fastest-growing natural snack brands, announced today a $10 million investment from CAVU Venture Partners. CAVU's co-founder and managing partner, Brett Thomas, will join the company's board of directors.

"HIPPEAS is redefining plant-based snacking with their tasty organic chickpea puffs and unique branding," said Thomas. "Their product reflects the desires of today's consumer - to eat delicious, convenient snacks that are healthy and have a positive social impact. We could not be more excited to partner with Livio, Joe and the rest of the talented team to make HIPPEAS a household name."

"This is a big milestone for our company. I'm thrilled to partner with CAVU given their strong track record in working with entrepreneurs to build iconic brands. HIPPEAS brings something truly innovative to snacking, which is why the velocity of our growth has been so incredible. Our partnership with CAVU will help us further accelerate that growth so that we become the leading global nutrient-dense snack brand," added HIPPEAS CEO and co-founder Livio Bisterzo.

The financing will help HIPPEAS continue its explosive growth trajectory. Launched only a year ago, the brand can already be found at 100,000 points of sale and is currently sold in retailers such as Starbucks, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Boots, Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Amazon.com and Thrive Market. In 2018, HIPPEAS expects to triple its 2017 revenue.

The new growth capital from CAVU comes on the heels of an investment in HIPPEAS earlier this year from Leonardo DiCaprio and Strand Equity Partners.

Light and crunchy with a serious punch of protein and fiber, HIPPEAS are low-calorie, certified organic, certified gluten-free, vegan, kosher and non-GMO. With three grams of fiber and four grams of protein per single serving, HIPPEAS is the new go to snack choice for consumers who demand tasty snacks made with high-quality ingredients.

HIPPEAS believes that "tastes good" and "do good" are two philosophies that should go hand in hand, which is why they have partnered with Farm Africa, a charity working to end hunger and bring wealth to rural eastern Africa. For each pack sold, the brand will donate a portion of sales to support farmers in eastern Africa to grow themselves out of poverty, helping them build a more prosperous life for themselves and their families.

About HIPPEAS

About CAVU

CAVU Venture Partners invests in high growth, iconic food and beverage brands that appeal to today's health-conscious consumer. CAVU was founded by CPG veterans and serial entrepreneurs Rohan Oza, Clayton Christopher, and Brett Thomas. CAVU (Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited) is a pilot term for the best possible flying conditions. Using their deep brand-building and operational expertise, CAVU's partners seek to create the best possible conditions to enable their talented, passionate entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams. Brands include Bai, Chef's Cut, Health-Ade, One Bar, Kite Hill, Bulletproof, WTRMLN WTR and Good Culture. www.cavuventures.com

