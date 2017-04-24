HireVue Taps Adaptive Insights + NetSuite Combo for Sales Planning

Achieves Unprecedented Forecasting Success with Leading CPM and ERP Solutions

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in strategic corporate performance management (CPM), announced that HireVue, a leading video technology software company, has transformed its finance function using the award-winning Adaptive Suite and NetSuite ERP. The company will share its experiences at SuiteWorld17, the NetSuite user conference, including the self-service reporting capabilities with fresh data, streamlined sales planning, and reporting of actuals using the solutions.

By adopting a new approach to financial planning and forecasting, HireVue has reduced its sales forecast variances from 20% to 2%, achieving an unprecedented level of success for the finance team.

"Before Adaptive Insights, we made educated guesses on our sales growth and focused on once-a-year planning," according to Thom Keyes, director of FP&A for HireVue. "We now plan on a continuous basis, leveraging the actuals we get out of our NetSuite ERP system and accessing it directly in the Adaptive Suite. This allows us to continuously know where we are and where we're going, delivering accurate forecasting that connects directly to our bottom line. As important, with Adaptive Suite, we can deliver self-service reporting capabilities to our key stakeholders, enabling real-time views of performance."

HireVue's software allows managers and recruiters to screen job candidates through internet video interviews and predictive analytics. With the Adaptive Suite, HireVue now uses rolling 12-month sales forecasts as part of an active planning process. With the monthly rolling forecast and advanced reporting capabilities from Adaptive Insights, the HireVue finance team can provide quick access to key metrics, including monthly and annual recurring revenue, sales by customer segment, sales by representative and geography, and customer acquisition cost analysis.

"HireVue is a great example of the impact that active planning can have on organizations of any size," said Carolee Gearhart, senior vice president of customer success and global channels. "We are thrilled that they are able to share their finance transformation experiences on stage at SuiteWorld this week, where more than 6,000 attendees are expected, and showcase the tremendous benefits gained by joining NetSuite ERP and the Adaptive Suite."

To learn more, visit the Adaptive Insights booth #1123 at SuiteWorld; attend the SuiteWorld breakout session on April 27; "Oracle + NetSuite and Adaptive Insights = Better Together. Better Budgeting, Forecasting, and Reporting," featuring Blurb and HireVue; or read the full case study, "HireVue Modernizes Sales Planning to Fuel Accurate Forecasting."

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM). The company's Adaptive Suite enables companies of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex financial reporting, and accelerate financial consolidation. With this best-practice active planning process, Adaptive Insights differentiates with easy, powerful, and fast software that empowers more than 3,300 customers in over 50 countries to drive business success.

Adaptive Insights is a privately held company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com.