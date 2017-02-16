Hiscox USA launches I'mpossible campaign, expanding upon Encourage Courage brand platform

NEW YORK, NY --(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Hiscox, the international specialist insurer, today announced the launch of its I'mpossible™ campaign, an extension of its award-winning Encourage Courage® brand platform. The campaign focuses on the positive power of risk taking to transform the seemingly impossible into something possible. In its execution, Hiscox captures courageous and inspiring stories from its customers who overcame seemingly impossible challenges to start their businesses or keep them going strong.

When launching Encourage Courage in 2014, Hiscox chose to move away from the fear-based marketing approach commonly used by insurance companies. Rather, the Encourage Courage platform applauds those who have faced new challenges head-on -- from taking the leap to start a business, hiring their first employee, or expanding into something bigger.

Using a red apostrophe derived from Hiscox's signature fleur-de-lis, Hiscox transforms the "impossible" to "I'mpossible" with the origination and execution of this campaign. Produced in partnership with gyro, its marketing and advertising agency of record, the I'mpossible campaign will be promoted across national and trade media. The inaugural print advertisement poses the question, "Has America lost its courage?" This advertisement continues by challenging the state of business in America and encouraging the pursuit of bold ideas and forward thinking. Reinforcing the overarching spirit of the I'mpossible campaign, the advertisement concludes, "Has America lost its courage? We think not."

"Our mission is to help the courageous overcome the impossible," said Russ Findlay, Chief Marketing Officer at Hiscox USA. "Whether you're starting a business or growing one, it takes sacrifices that can seem to be insurmountable undertakings for the average person. When you face these challenges with relentless courage, the impossible can become possible. Hiscox is proud to work alongside businesses of all sizes to encourage and foster this courageous spirit."

Since the launch of Encourage Courage in 2014, the platform has continued to serve as the bedrock and unifying theme of Hiscox's marketing and communication initiatives, as well as a rallying call for its employees around the country. Beginning with their award-winning docuseries, Courageous Leaders, Hiscox has continued to deliver an innovative array of content aimed at business owners and professionals.

Additional information can be found at hiscox.com/impossible.

ABOUT HISCOX

Hiscox, the international specialist insurer, is headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (HSX.L). There are three main underwriting divisions in the Group -- Hiscox Retail (which includes Hiscox UK and Europe, Hiscox Guernsey, Hiscox USA and subsidiary brand, DirectAsia), Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re. Through its retail businesses in the UK, Europe and the US Hiscox offers a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers, as well as homeowners. Hiscox underwrites internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re. For further information, visit www.hiscoxgroup.com.