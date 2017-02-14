Historic Debate on Drugs at Oxford Union in Great Britain

U.S. National Cannabis Leader, Educator & Advocate Steve DeAngelo of Harborside Invited to Debate in UK

OAKLAND, CA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - In a forward thinking move, Oxford has invited American cannabis leader, advocate and educator Steve DeAngelo, to participate in a debate on drugs. During the Oxford Union debate sessions, DeAngelo will appear Thursday, February 16th at 8 PM at The Oxford Union, Frewin Court, Oxford, OX1. Tel. +44 (0) 1865-2453.

DeAngelo is Chief Executive Officer of world renowned Harborside, a medical cannabis dispensary in Oakland, California and the largest in the United States with over 200,000 patients. Harborside is widely regarded as the gold standard of medical cannabis practices in the U.S. DeAngelo and his team co-founded the first cannabis laboratory -- Steep Hill, crafted the first municipal cannabis tax, developed the first senior and veteran outreach programs, and created the first angel investment network -- The ArcView Group -- which focuses exclusively on legal cannabis opportunities. Harborside offers a wide selection of complimentary health services to their members that include nutrition, yoga classes, acupuncture, chiropractic and other wellness services.

More than 25 countries around the globe are engaged in a lively debate as to whether taking cannabis is a morally justifiable and life-enhancing activity. The stigmas around cannabis use continue to fade worldwide. Now that compassionate laws exist in 29 U.S. states and the District of Columbia -- 8 of which now fully legal for adults over 21 -- it is apparent that the conversation has evolved.

About Oxford Union Debates:

The Society's formal Thursday evening debates have taken place since 1823 and remain the jewel in the crown of the Oxford Union. The debates were founded on an ideal of the Freedom of Speech, when religion and politics were off-limits within the University. Harold Macmillan called these debates "the last bastion of free speech in the Western world". The forms of debate are similar to that in the House of Commons, with all remarks addressed to the President or Chairman, and Members referred to as "honorable", standing on each side of the house to oppose each other. The dispatch boxes used in the debates were originally from the Commons and were a gift from Winston Churchill.

About Harborside:

Operating since 2007 and celebrating its 10th Anniversary in 2016, Harborside (formerly, Harborside Health Center) is the largest, nonprofit medical cannabis dispensary and wellness center in the United States. Harborside has over 200,000 registered patient-members and continues to set an example of responsible cannabis distribution in Oakland and San Jose, California. Co-founded by longtime activist and entrepreneur, Steve DeAngelo, Harborside is now overseen by FLRish Retail Management & Security Services LLC.

Over the past decade, DeAngelo and his team have introduced many industry original practices. Harborside was first in the nation to offer a tax system for the city of Oakland, offered lab-tested, CBD-rich medicine; first in the country to support education for seniors, veterans and families with severely ill children; and the first to treat children with severe epilepsy. Harborside is one of the prime advocates of diversity, compliance, sustainability and social justice in the industry. As California moves to enact Proposition 64 Harborside is devoted to ensuring that their core values are integrated into adult-use legalization, and to remain true to their mission: "To help build a world that lives by the values cannabis teaches us."

