Hit Songwriter, Bestselling Author and Clinical Psychotherapist, Seth Swirsky, Set to Release '21 Ways to a Happier Depression' (Sourcebooks) -- a Creative, Watercolor-Filled, One-of-a-Kind Self Help Book

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Seth Swirsky may already be on your radar if you love pop music. He wrote the #1 smash hit song, "Tell It To My Heart," for Taylor Dayne amongst many other hits for the likes of Smokey Robinson, Celine Dion, Al Green and Olivia Newton-John. Baseball lovers may have read one or all of Seth's three bestselling books, "Baseball Letters," "Every Pitcher Tells A Story" or "Something to Write Home About" (Random House). Beatles fans may have seen his multi-award winning documentary "Beatles Stories."

Now Swirsky brings his artistry to the psychology field with his unique new self-help book, 21 Ways to a Happier Depression: A Creative Guide to Getting Unstuck from Anxiety, Setbacks, and Stress, (Sourcebooks) set for release on Tuesday, April 4. The gorgeously illustrated hardcover book is currently available for preorder on major booksellers' online platforms including Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, and Goodreads.com.

Designed as a coffee table art book, the book offers simple and easily doable ideas for anyone struggling with anxiety and depression. Written in a breezy, conversational style, the book is filled with 24 original watercolor pictures by the American artist, Kirsten Tradowsky. Not a chapter book or workbook, readers can open to any page at any time for a new idea to help take down their stress level.

Swirsky, a Dartmouth College graduate with a Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology and a thriving Beverly Hills practice says, "I wanted to make this book feel like it's your friend -- that, whenever you needed help, it is always there for you."

Swirsky developed these 21 suggestions for alleviating stress because he struggled with panic attacks for many years. The simple tried and true remedies he outlines in the book -- which are applicable to feelings of depression as well -- are the same ones he has utilized to help himself and his many patients over the years.

Americans are experiencing a significant increase in stress levels recently according to a recent survey by the American Psychological Association. Swirsky's timely book helps to heal those stresses through personal anecdotes, positive encouragement and supportive suggestions.

