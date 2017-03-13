HIT Technologies Collaborates with Crowd & Company

Signs Sales and Marketing Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - HIT Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT) ("HIT" or the "Company"), designer, manufacturer, and distributor of lifestyle brand HITCASE®; is pleased to announce the engagement of Crowd & Company, a San Diego-based full-service provider of hands-on, go-to-market services focused on consumer product companies and brands. Crowd & Company brings a team with a proven track record of growth and operational excellence in building one of the industry's most successful and well-known brands of iPhone cases.

The engagement is currently limited to a three-month project, solely focused on sales and supporting go-to-market services that will expand retail and online sales of HITCASE SHIELD and the upcoming all new PRO. The services will be led by Dan Koziol, founder & CEO of Crowd & Company, who was one of the founding team and SVP of Sales & Marketing for LifeProof from 2010 to 2013 where he led the company to over $300 million in sales in 24 months.

"We are unbelievably excited to have the great minds at Crowd & Company join the HITCASE team," said HIT Technologies CEO, Brooks Bergreen. "Dan is extremely selective in whom Crowd works with and only accepts a limited number of engagements at a time. This is exactly the type of relationship I have been looking for to help unlock our growth potential. I believe that over the next three months of this collaboration, we will prove out the opportunity for HITCASE and will be able to formalize a long-term operational relationship with Crowd to bring it to fruition. We couldn't be happier to work with this incredibly talented and driven group of people."

Dan Koziol, CEO of Crowd & Company said, "We are very much looking forward to our collaboration with HITCASE. The innovation of the HITCASE SHIELD and the newly designed PRO and the exciting brand and online content built by HITCASE thus far has them well-positioned as a diamond in the rough. This is precisely Crowd's area of expertise and we see huge potential."

About Crowd & Company

Founded in 2013, Crowd & Company is an infrastructure company. Crowd builds products and markets from ideas, innovations and intellectual property, with a focus on technology sectors such as health & fitness, mobility, visual, audio and more. Crowd's full-service infrastructure provides expertise and execution in manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce, social media, retail sales, and marketing -- up to and including taking companies to a liquidity event.

About HIT Technologies Inc.

HIT Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT) develops and markets a portfolio of products under the brand HITCASE. Their growing lineup includes the HITCASE® SHIELD, an easy to use IP68 waterproof case which compliments their flagship product the HITCASE PRO which allows users to easily capture action photo and video content hands-free, using a variety of HIT Technologies' patented Railslide® mounts that attach to virtually any surface. Quick mounting TrueLUX® lenses provide a variety of perspectives otherwise not possible. HIT Technologies is headquartered in the outdoor mecca of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

For more information about HITCASE, visit www.HITCASE.com or connect with us on Instagram and Facebook

For press-related enquiries, please visit http://www.hitcase.com/press

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this release about the Company's anticipated use of available funds, and the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking information.

Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information.

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, global economic climate; dilution; the Company's limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for the Company to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; theft and risk of physical harm to personnel; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.