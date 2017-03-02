HIT Technologies Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

New HITCASE SHIELD well received, while cost control continued at 54% reduction

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - HIT Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT) ("HIT" or the "Company"), which designs, develops, manufactures and distributes the world's most advanced adventure products for iPhone, today reported its second quarter (Q2 F2017) financial and operating results for the quarter and six months ended December 31, 2016, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). All results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Selected Quarter and Annual Information

Q2- Fiscal

2017 Q2-Fiscal

2016 6 months to

December 31,

2016 6 months to

December 31,

2015 Revenue $239,015 $684,731 $452,052 $1,091,482 % Increase over Prior Year -65% -59% Gross Margin 40% 37% 37% 29% Gross Margin % Operating Expenses $485,801 $1,057,448 $923,376 $2,086,869 (excluding non-cash and cost of sales) -54% -61% % change over Prior Year Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) $(408,416) $(818,949) $(784,832) $(1.781,662) % change over Prior Year -50% -56% Net (Loss) $(0.01) $(0.02) $(0.01) $0.05) Per share, Basic December 31,

2016 June 30,

2016 Cash and Cash Equivalents $96,404 $368,018 Inventory $440,721 $471,436 Net Working

Capital/(Deficiency) $(39,695) $328,939 Total Assets $1,221,959 $1,663,854 Liabilities $1,169,747 $861,156

"We are pleased to report that despite our reduced spend levels, and the resulting decrease in current period sales, we have managed to create our finest offering yet with the new HITCASE SHIELD," said Brooks Bergreen, Chairman and CEO of HITCASE. "With our tighter budget, we are laser focused on producing the best cases on the planet, and on aligning our go-to-market strategy to give us the best chance of success once our entire iPhone 7 line-up is ready for prime time. We did a limited production run for our new SHIELD in December 2017 to test the market and we've already had a great response from customers and media -- one reviewer hailing that at last we can have thin and attractive together with superior protection and waterproofness. We are proud of this new design and believe we are a standout in the market with SHIELD. In addition, we are very excited about our new HITCASE PRO-7 which is based on this same new design, and will be market-ready by next quarter."

Continued Mr. Bergreen, "With our iPhone 7 line-up coming on-line, we are looking forward to turning up our sales channels to position us for broader distribution in the coming fall and winter season. Importantly, we are executing on this vision against a backdrop of doing more with less by focusing where we have the best return on our investment to minimize our capital requirements."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial and Operational Summary

In December 2016, the Company launched its new SHIELD case for the iPhone 7 following on from its iPhone 6 version launch in Q1 on a limited shipment basis. The SHIELD is a thin, aluminum waterproof case for the iPhone 6/6s/7 and iPhone 6plus/6splus/7 which extends the HITCASE brand into the everyday protective case market. The SHIELD's aluminum casing and unique HITCASE Shockseal provides shockproof and underwater protection to depths of 10 feet. SHIELD is thin, has a transparent back and comes in the colours of the iPhone, which is unique to the accessories market. Independent reviews of the SHIELD have been positive;

Generated sales of $239,015 in Q2 F2017, down 65% from $684,731 in Q2 Fiscal 2016. The decline was due to lower sales across all distribution channels and products as a result of reduced sales and marketing spend and limited production runs. A majority of sales for the quarter were via our direct online channels, which also contributed to higher gross margin percentages;

Gross margin of $95,136 in Q2 F2017 was down from $250,529 generated in Q2 of last year due to decreased sales. The gross margin percent increased to 40% compared to 37% last year;

During the quarter the Company reduced operating expenditures (excluding non-cash items and cost of sales) to $485,801, a 54% reduction from Q2 F2016. The Company continues to look for additional opportunities to realize further reductions while maintaining its ability to increase sales and distribution channels;

Reported an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $408,416 for Q2 F2017, a 50% reduction from $818,949 in Q2 F2016;

During the quarter, the Company completed private placements of secured convertible debentures and common shares for gross proceeds of $465,000;

Closed the quarter with a working capital deficiency $39,695 including cash and cash equivalents of $83,728 and inventory of $440,721 at December 31, 2016; and

Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company completed private placements of secured convertible debentures and Units for gross proceeds of $362,000.

Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and management defines this metric as the loss and comprehensive loss under IFRS, adjusted by adding back interest, taxes, amortization, and other non-cash expenses. Please review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) in the Company's MD&A for the corresponding period.

This press release should be read in conjunction with our unaudited interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended December 31, 2016 and the accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website http://www.hitcase.com/invest.

HIT Technologies Inc. (Formerly Friday Capital Inc.)

Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) As at As at December 31, June 30, 2016 2016 Assets Current assets Cash 83,728 355,607 Restricted cash 12,676 12,412 Accounts receivable 24,639 40,355 Other Receivables - 23,217 Government assistance and other receivables - 65,887 Inventory 440,721 471,436 Prepaid expenses and deposits 223,146 190,768 784,910 1,159,682 Property and equipment 211,781 290,114 Intangible assets 225,268 214,058 1,221,959 1,663,854 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 788,549 760,730 Deferred revenue 28,720 62,786 Current portion of lease liability 7,336 7,227 824,605 830,743 Lease liability 26,717 30,413 Convertible Notes 318,425 - Shareholders' Equity Share capital 9,977,667 9,865,699 Contributed surplus 941,978 838,311 Deficit (10,867,433) (9,901,312) 52,212 802,698 1,221,959 1,663,854

HIT Technologies Inc. (Formerly Friday Capital Inc.)

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the quarter and six months ended December 31, 2016 & 2015

(Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Quarter ended December 31 Six months ended December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue 239,015 684,731 452,052 1,091,482 Cost of sales 143,879 434,202 290,683 774,768 95,136 250,529 161,368 316,714 40% 37% 36% 29% Expenses Depreciation 50,859 55,701 101,678 109,047 Share based compensation 37,297 79,773 79,611 172,199 General and administrative 319,097 517,382 581,904 982,002 Research and development 23,818 79,659 46,054 168,049 Selling and marketing 142,885 460,407 295,418 936,818 573,957 1,192,923 1,104,665 2,368,115 Loss before other income (expenses) (478,822) (942,394) (943,297) (2,051,401) Other income (expenses) Finance costs (12,196) (452) (14,498) (1,556) Foreign exchange loss (5,555) (11,578) (8,327) (9,951) (17,751) (12,029) (22,824) (11,507) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (496,572) (954,423) (966,121) (2,062,908) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.01) (0.02) (0.01) (0.05) Weighted average shares outstanding 68,274,313 42,769,589 67,821,951 42,769,589

HIT Technologies Inc. (Formerly Friday Capital Inc.)

Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity/(Deficiency)

(Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Share capital





Total Shareholders' equity / (deficit) Number Amount Contributed

Surplus Deficit of shares $ $ $ $ Balance - June 30, 2015 42,769,589 9,158,838 349,918 (6,643,364) 2,865,392 Loss for the period (2,062,909) (2,062,909) Share based compensation expense 172,199 172,199 Balance - December 31, 2015 42,769,589 9,158,838 522,117 (8,706,273) 974,682 Balance - June 30, 2016 67,369,589 9,865,699 838,311 (9,901,312) 802,698 Loss for the period (966,121) (966,121) Share based compensation expense 79,611 79,611 Equity component convertible debenture 24,056 24,056 Private placement 1,800,000 90,000 90,000 Shares issued on settlment of amounts owing 439,359 21,968 21,968 Balance - December 31, 2016 69,608,948 9,977,667 941,978 (10,867,433) 52,212

HIT Technologies Inc. (Formerly Friday Capital Inc.)

Statements of Cashflow

Quarters & six months ended December 31, 2016 & 2015