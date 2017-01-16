Hitachi Data Systems Names Brian Householder as President and COO, Bobby Soni to Run Cloud, Services and Emerging Solutions

Appointments Will Boost its Growing Data Mobility, Software and Cloud Services Offerings

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. ( TSE : 6501), today announced Brian Householder as the company's President and Chief Operating Officer. Householder, who joined the company in 2003, will oversee the daily operations of HDS.

"Throughout his career at HDS, Brian has been instrumental in driving our ongoing transformation from hardware to software and services," said Ryuichi Otsuki, CEO of Hitachi Data Systems Corporation. "As we continue to evolve and harness the opportunities present within the data mobility, software and cloud services markets, I'm confident in Brian's ability to ensure we remain a market and innovation leader that makes possible our customers' and partners' digital transformations."

Prior to his current role, Householder held multiple leadership positions of increasing responsibility within HDS in areas such as strategic planning, worldwide marketing, business development, partner enablement, acquisitions, and most recently, as COO. Householder helped lead many key initiatives at HDS, including acquisitions of Pentaho, oXya and Archivas, as well as improvements to HDS's marketing and partner enablement capabilities.

Householder received his bachelor's degree in business administration from Indiana University, where he graduated summa cum laude. He earned his MBA degree from Harvard Business School.

Additionally, HDS announced today it has appointed Bobby Soni as senior vice president of cloud, services and emerging solutions. Soni will lead the worldwide cloud, professional services, managed services and customer support organizations at HDS. As part of his new role, Soni will further drive the company's considerable strengths in Big Data, helping to provide the foundation for Hitachi's Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio and advanced cloud storage, while prioritizing Hitachi's software and services-led approach with its customers.

"Bobby has an extensive background in driving fast-paced, transformative initiatives in services, technology and operations," said Brian Householder, President and COO. "He exemplifies HDS's culture and values, and will be critical in driving our services-led approach to help our customers on their digital transformation journeys. To accelerate our transformation to become a leading software and services company, we must have the right talent in the right roles and Bobby embodies that requirement."

Soni joins Hitachi from RMS where he served as chief platform and services officer. He was responsible for professional services, SaaS platform and operations client support, as well as global IT. Previously, he was vice president of industry and cloud business solutions for Global Business Services at IBM and CTO and SVP at KPMG. Soni holds a bachelor's degree in instrumentation and control from Gujarat University, and a master's degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Virginia.

About Hitachi Data Systems

Hitachi Data Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., offers an integrated portfolio of services and solutions that enable digital transformation through enhanced data management, governance, mobility and analytics. We help global organizations open new revenue streams, increase efficiencies, improve customer experience and ensure rapid time to market in the digital age. Only Hitachi Data Systems powers the digital enterprise by integrating the best information technology and operational technology from across the Hitachi family of companies. We combine this experience with Hitachi expertise in the internet of things to deliver the exceptional insights business and society need to transform and thrive. Visit us at HDS.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. ( TSE : 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2015 (ended March 31, 2016) totaled 10,034.3 billion yen ($88.8 billion). The Hitachi Group is a global leader in the Social Innovation Business, and it has approximately 335,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation, Hitachi is providing solutions to customers in a broad range of sectors, including Power / Energy, Industry / Distribution / Water, Urban Development, and Finance / Government & Public / Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.