HIVE Blockchain Announces $30 Million Bought Deal Financing and Launches Second Phase Expansion in Sweden

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:HIVE) (the "Company" or "HIVE") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities L.P. (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 10,715,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$2.80 per Unit (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$30,002,000 (the "Bought Deal"). The Underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable at any time up to forty-eight hours prior to closing (as defined below), to purchase up to an additional 1,607,250 Units at the Offering Price (together with the Bought Deal, the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $3.90 for a period of two years.

The Offering will take place by way of a private placement to accredited investors in such provinces of Canada as the Underwriters may designate, and otherwise in those jurisdictions where the Offering can lawfully be made on a private placement basis. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws in Canada, and potentially additional restrictions under the laws of other jurisdictions in which the Offering may be made.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell the Shares in the United States or to US persons. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and they may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a US person unless an exemption from registration is available.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to fund the second phase of construction at the cryptocurrency mining data centre in Sweden (as described below) and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 14, 2017 (the "Closing Date"). Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions typical for a transaction of this nature and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Certain insiders, including Genesis Mining Ltd. ("Genesis"), and other purchasers arranged by the Company are expected to subscribe for C$10,000,000 under the Offering.

Expansion of the Sweden Data Centre

HIVE is pleased to announce that it has entered into a legally binding letter agreement dated October 25, 2017 with its largest shareholder Genesis Mining Ltd. under which the Company will finance the construction of the second phase of cryptocurrency mining rigs (the "Expansion") at the data centre in Sweden (the "Sweden Data Centre"). Please refer to the Company's October 23, 2017 news release for more detail on the first phase of construction at the Sweden Data Centre.

The Expansion will consist of newly constructed GPU mining rigs using the latest hardware, custom-designed by Genesis. The Company's cryptocurrency mining capacity or hashpower is anticipated to double in Sweden as a result of the Expansion and upon completion, HIVE's hashpower capacity is expected to be based approximately 78% in Sweden and 22% in Iceland.

The Expansion at the Sweden Data Centre will be constructed by Genesis for consideration of an estimated US$22 million and is expected to be completed in March 2018. This is in addition to the previously announced US$22 million consideration for the first phase of the Sweden Data Centre construction, expected to be completed in December 2017. Pursuant to a master services agreement between the Company and Genesis (the "MSA"), Genesis will be responsible for hosting, maintenance and related services for the Expansion for a monthly fee.

Completion of the Expansion is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange approval as required, and completion of the Offering. There can be no assurance that the Expansion will be completed as proposed or at all.

"The Sweden Expansion represents an incredible scaling opportunity for HIVE," commented Harry Pokrandt, President, CEO and a Director. "It will achieve major growth in hashpower capacity, our core business and the key infrastructure underlying blockchain technology. The new facilities will utilize the latest hardware, custom-designed by Genesis. Their expertise minimizes execution risk, enabling HIVE to benefit from a rapid speed to market and increased momentum."

