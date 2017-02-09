HK listed company CROSSTEC (3893.hk) expands its business to the EU

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - After the establishment of the research and development center in Hong Kong, CROSSTEC is delighted to announce the launch of our German office on 13th February 2017. The German office will act as a design center to lead CROSSTEC with the German office in targeting new business for the museum showcase, display and exhibition, and event organizer sectors. We firmly believed the new office will assist our company with exploring business opportunities in the EU in a more in-depth manner than ever before.

Mr. Eiffel Wong, a Hong Kong born German architect, is joining and being appointed as our General Manager of the Berlin office.

Eiffel graduated from the Architectural Association School, London (AA). He became a Chartered Member of the Royal institute of British Architects (RIBA), a Registered Architect of UK since 2000, and a Registered Architect of Berlin, Germany since 2008.

Prior to joining CROSSTEC, Eiffel worked for reputable organizations including, Ho & Partners Architects and Aedas. He led his team in achieving 130% of the required target. He was involved with and contributed to the Business Development, as well as delivering presentations in a series of major conferences.

Besides his professional and outstanding career in architecture, Eiffel taught courses at Central Saint Martins, the University of the Arts London.

Together with Eiffel's broad range of knowledge and his German familiar background, the German office could definitely achieve the goal to further develop businesses in the EU, especially in the German-speaking regions. Acting as a design center and a crucial point to expand the company's business to the brand-new sector. CROSSTEC, the incarnation of innovative and creativity with the ability to put imagination in practice, the new office would strengthen the unique features that belong to CROSSTEC.

With business having expanded to China, the United States, Europe, the Middle East and other Asian countries, the company will continue to explore business opportunities, such as selective acquisition and partnerships, to strengthen CROSSTEC's position.