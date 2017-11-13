HKBN Launches "Family Plan" Powered by 4.5G Mobile Network

Incredible Bundles include myTV SUPER and Home roadband/Telephone Services

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") has launched its latest mobile services "Family Plan" bundles* to provide households with a better value and flexible option. Featuring 5 SIM cards which share a local data pool of 20GB, 30GB or 50GB powered by a 4.5G full-speed network experience, these all-new bundles also include myTV SUPER Box (Alpha Pack) plus Multi-view functionality, at just $396, $496 or $736 per month. What's more, non-HKBN home broadband customers who sign up and activate the above-mentioned services by 31 December 2017 are further entitled to enjoy up to 24 months of 100Mbps home broadband and/or telephone services**. In line with the company's ATM Strategy, customers porting their numbers from csl, 1010 or SUN Mobile will enjoy an additional offer of $500* worth of Hung Fook Tong coupons.

HKBN CEO and Co-Owner William Yeung believes the new bundles further complement the company's mobile offerings, satisfying customers of different segments with a highly flexible 4.5G Internet experience. "More and more customers are seeking bundles that allow them to share a larger data pool in order to avoid unnecessary spending on mobile data. To address this growing demand, our Family Plan is offered as the perfect solution," said William.

All three 4.5G "Family Plans" are now available for pre-order on HKBN official website and across all HKBN points of sale. Bundle details are as follows:

Mobile Services "Family Plan"* Monthly Fee $396 $496 $736 Administration Fee $18 /month SIM Quantity 5 Contract Period 24 months Monthly Local Mobile Data

(Thereafter charges) 20GB

($30/0.5GB) 30GB

($20/0.5GB) 50GB

($20/0.5GB) Network Speed 4.5G Local Voice (minute) Unlimited Value-added Services Voice Mail, Call Waiting, Caller Number Display, Call Forwarding and Conference Call etc. Add-ons Roaming Data Day Plan, IDD 0030 Other* -- 24-month myTV SUPER (Alpha Pack) & 1 Multi-view -- 24-month myTV SUPER (Alpha Pack) & 1 Multi-view -- 24-month myTV SUPER (Alpha Pack) & 1 Multi-view

-- 6-month myTV SUPER (Supreme Pack) & 1 Multi-view Non-HKBN Broadband Customers Switching Offer** - -- 18-month HKBN 100Mbps Home Broadband and/or Home Telephone

-- Wi-Fi Concierge -- 24-month HKBN 100Mbps Home Broadband and/or Home Telephone

-- Wi-Fi Concierge Special Offer - -- Hung Fook Tong coupons

(Valued at $200) -- Hung Fook Tong coupons

(Valued at $300) Additional Offer for Customers porting numbers from csl, 1010 or SUN Mobile Hung Fook Tong coupons

(Valued at $500)

* Terms and conditions apply. For details, please refer to:

https://images.hkbn.net/apply/orpres/broadband/tc_pdf/MCF20_ENG.pdf

https://images.hkbn.net/apply/orpres/broadband/tc_pdf/MCF30_ENG.pdf

https://images.hkbn.net/apply/orpres/broadband/tc_pdf/MCF50_ENG.pdf

**Actual offer will vary based on service bundle selected and subject to network coverage & service availability

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is a subsidiary of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or "The Group"). HKBN Group is Hong Kong's largest provider of residential high speed fibre broadband (symmetrical 100Mbps to 1,000Mbps) services by number of subscriptions, and a fast growing enterprise solutions provider. The Group offers a full range of telecommunications solutions for both the residential and enterprise markets, encompassing broadband and Wi-Fi network services, cloud solutions, data connectivity, data facilities, system integration, mobile services, entertainment and voice communications. HKBN owns an extensive fibre network in Hong Kong, which covers over 2.2 million residential homes passed, representing approximately 81% of Hong Kong's total residential units, and more than 2,300 commercial buildings. HKBN embraces "Make our Hong Kong a Better Place to Live" as its core purpose, and takes great pride in developing its Talents into a competitive advantage. The Group is managed by about 320 Co-Owners who have invested their own savings to buy HKBN shares, representing the majority of supervisory and management level Talents in the Group. HKBN Group is part of HKBN Ltd. ( HKSE : 1310).

Issued by Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited