HMSHost Awarded New Contract at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

HMSHost to bring new local and national favorite restaurants to travelers at MSP

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Global restaurateur HMSHost, in partnership with Pady Regnier of St. Croix Airport Retail, INC. and Robert Grace of Be Graceful Bakery and Catering, LLC, has been awarded a 10-year contract valued at approximately $367 million to operate 12 food and beverage spaces at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The contract was approved by the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) on September 25th.

"HMSHost is very excited to build on the strong partnership that we have built over the years with the MAC with this opportunity to open a variety of leading dining choices in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport," said HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Michael Price. "We thank the MAC and our local partners for their commitment to delivering an experience that is sure to enhance the traveler's journey."

Travelers to the Twin Cities will soon be able to find new local brands from revered establishments as well as popular national brands. In the airport's Main Mall, HMSHost will welcome travelers with On the Border, PinKU Japanese Street Food, Shake Shack, Moe's Southwest, Auntie Anne's, Firehouse Subs, and Starbucks Coffee. In Concourse C, travelers will be able to enjoy Joe & The Juice, Bottle Rocket from Blue Plate Restaurant Group, Tattersall Distilling, Smashburger, Chick-fil-A, and Starbucks Coffee.

"Our goal is to provide a unique mix of locally and nationally branded restaurants with a wide variety of menu items and price points to satisfy everyone's taste and budget," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. "The new venues being introduced by HMSHost and its partners will greatly enhance the options available to travelers and help solidify the airport's reputation as one of the best in the nation."

Construction of the new locations is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

HMSHost has operated restaurants at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport for many years, delivering innovative and popular options to travelers such as Minnesota Wild, MKT, and Starbucks. All of HMSHost's Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport locations can be viewed here.

HMSHost Leading the Industry

HMSHost is recognized by the industry as the top provider of travel dining with awards such as 2017 Best Overall Food & Beverage Operator (for the tenth consecutive year) and Food Operator with the Highest Regard for Customer Service (for the eighth year) by Airport Revenue News. USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards recognized HMSHost's Dale Jr.'s Whisky River at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as Best Airport Bar and Best Airport Sitdown Dining. HMSHost is a leader in worldwide travel venue dining, infusing innovation and culinary expertise into everything we do; this includes HMSHost's unique events, such as the first-of-its-kind Airport Restaurant Month at more than 50 airports across North America and the award-winning Channel Your Inner Chef live culinary contest at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

