The Hnatyshyn Foundation REVEALS winners of the Indigenous Art Awards with investment of $1.5 million in cash awards of $10,000 each to help fuel Indigenous arts practice for the next 150 years

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - The Hnatyshyn Foundation is proud to announce the names of the laureates of the REVEAL Indigenous Art Awards. The one-time program of cash awards and promotional activities was created to honour emerging and established Indigenous visual artists, media artists, craftspeople, musicians, writers, storytellers, dancers, and actors who have shown leadership in their home communities and on the world stage. Of the 150 artists selected to receive an award, 11 are from the north, 40 are from BC, 26 are from the prairies, 50 are from Ontario, 18 are from Quebec, and 5 are from the Maritimes.

"I think this is a compelling time for Canadians as the lens towards First Nations folks has begun a shift towards understanding the colonial impacts our collective history shares."

-- Cris Derkson, musician, North Tall Cree Reserve, Treaty 8, Northern Alberta

"I went into school as a rock and roll guitarist and by the time I finished that particular program I came out a classical pianist." -- Keith Whiteduck, Algonquin from Kitigan Zibi, Québec

The laureates have been invited to receive their awards on May 22nd during a special ceremony in Winnipeg hosted by the Lieutenant Governor of Winnipeg. The historic gathering of award winning Indigenous artists from all regions of Canada is expected to be the largest of its kind. Dignitaries, including National Chief Perry Bellegarde, Mayor of Winnipeg Brian Bowman, and CEO of the Canada Council for the Arts Simon Brault will speak during the ceremony. Award-winning Métis photo-based artist Rosalie Favell will capture each of the laureates with black and white photography.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to honour and showcase the achievements of Indigenous artists from coast to coast to coast, and grateful to the many Canadian donors who contributed so generously to the program," said Gerda Hnatyshyn, President of The Hnatyshyn Foundation.

Laureates were selected by a national jury of peers led by Victoria Henry, Chair of The Hnatyshyn Foundation. The names of the Laureates, along with information about their artistic practice is available on The Hnatyshyn Foundation's website at www.rjhf.com/programs/indigenousawards/.

About The Hnatyshyn Foundation

The Hnatyshyn Foundation is a private charity established by the late Right Honourable Ramon John Hnatyshyn, Canada's twenty-fourth Governor General, to assist emerging and established artists with their training, and career development, and to promote the importance of the arts in our society. Since 2005, the Foundation has invested over $1.5 million in the performing and visual arts through its programs for individual artists and curators.

Honorary Patrons

James Bartleman

Rosalie Favell

James Hart

Waubgeshig Rice

Jury Members

Victoria Henry (Chair)

Chair of The Hnatyshyn Foundation

Barry Ace

Visual artist

Denise Bolduc

Creative producer, programmer and arts consultant

Christine Lalonde

Curator and art historian

Daniel David Moses

Poet, playwright, author and teacher

Florent Vollant

Composer, performer

Acknowledgement

The Hnatyshyn Foundation wishes to acknowledge the support of the many private donors and organizations that have made the REVEAL Indigenous Art Awards possible.

Complete List of Laureates (as of 12 April 2017) http://www.rjhf.com/programs/indigenousawards/