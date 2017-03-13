Hogs and Honeys Annual Fundraiser Set For March 25 at Valley Forge Casino; Will Benefit Disadvantaged and Abused Children of Montgomery County

EAST NORRITON, PA --(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - The Hogs and Honeys Foundation for Kids will hold its annual Spring Fling fundraiser on March 25, 2017 at the Valley Forge Casino. Since the Spring Fling started in 2004, the organization has raised over $200,000 for the children of Montgomery County. An event that began as a "small" way that local bikers and their "honeys" could have a party in the non-riding months while, in the words of Founder & Executive Director, Sam Gardy, "doing something for the kids," has turned into a premier Montgomery County charity success story. This year's event sold out in a mere 10 hours and the organization is vying for the designation of "Best Fundraiser in MontCo" for the fifth consecutive year.

In 2016, the Foundation raised a total of $40,000, which was shared with Martin Luther Silver Springs School, the Variety Club, and Mission Kids. Over the last 13 years, Hogs and Honeys has impacted many at need children in Montgomery County. This year's sold out event will bring in over 1,000 people, hundreds of donations, and thousands of dollars from local businesses, and will require the support of over 40 volunteers. Anywhere from 30 to 50 local food vendors supply samplings of their best dishes, thirty to forty local business sponsor the event, and countless other local businesses make monetary or raffle donations

Hogs and Honeys is a 501 (c) (3) charity dedicated to helping the disadvantaged and abused children of Montgomery County. One in 10 children is abused before their 18th birthday and over 12,500 children are designated as "in poverty" in Montgomery County. The Hogs and Honeys Foundation strives to help these children. The Foundation continues to support local nonprofits that work directly with children while also expanding into giving direct grants to children in need.

For more information, contact: The Hogs and Honeys Foundation for Kids, Inc., 2014 Old Arch Road, Suite 2062, East Norriton, PA 19401, www.hogsnhoneys.org.