Holiday Decorating Professionals Offer Convenience, Value, and the Latest in Holiday Lighting

LUBBOCK, TX--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) - While many property owners choose to manage their outdoor holiday decorations on their own, Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor® franchise network, the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America, offers some insight into why a growing number of budget-conscious property owners are turning this task over to professional holiday decorators.

Do-it-yourself decorators who make a substantial investment in their own decorating supplies may feel "locked in" to using the same lights and decorative accessories year-after-year, even though innovations in holiday lighting offer consumers new choices each holiday season, says Stephens. "In contrast, we offer our customers a wide choice of this season's hottest décor ideas, including twinkling, sparkling, cascading lights; shimmering landscape effects; weather-proof décor accents; and eye-catching lawn and entry accessories that range from the traditional to the whimsical. Our holiday decorating specialists are knowledgeable about the latest decorating trends and know how to incorporate subtle accents to keep your décor fresh and on-trend each year, without exceeding your budget."

Property owners who decide to work with a holiday lighting specialist discover that their outdoor decorating chores begin and end with an appointment to plan their "look" and schedule their installation. Lighting and décor professionals then design and install the client's holiday display, producing results that are always on trend and on budget. Those same professionals return throughout the season to maintain the installation, and then move in to store, refurbish and replace the holiday decorations in preparation for the next year. The key, says Stephens, is to schedule your holiday display now. The optimum window for holiday display installations is a small one - beginning in October and wrapping up in early December - and the demand for these services is growing as more and more property owners understand the value of using a decorator.

About Christmas Decor

Since its inception in 1986, Christmas Decor has risen to become the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America. The Texas-based company was founded by Blake Smith as an off-season supplement to his landscape business and as a method to provide year-round work for employees. Christmas Decor quickly emerged as a viable business opportunity and today, operates in more than 350 markets in 49 states and Canada. Plans are underway to open locations in more than 100 new markets through franchise expansion in select communities around the country. Christmas Decor is highly revered in its field and has received consistent recognition for its efforts; some highlights include having been named one of a Top Ten Home Improvement Franchises for 2008 by Entrepreneur Magazine and AOL Small Business. Christmas Decor's parent company, The Decor Group, also offers the Nite Time Decor, which offers a complete line of high-quality low-voltage landscape lighting products, training, business systems, and support. For more information, visit www.christmasdecor.net.