Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. Announces New and Expanded Medical Services at Holiday Island

HOLIDAY ISLAND, AR--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HIHI), a development stage company operating in the land development sector of the market, announced today that a regional rural medical / health services organization is opening a treatment facility at the Holiday Island Shopping Center.

Boston Mountain Rural Health Center (BMRHC) is a family and community health center with seven medical clinics located in medically underserved areas in northwest and central Arkansas. BMRHC offers a wide range of services for insured, uninsured, and underinsured patients.

BMRHC is leasing space beginning April 4, 2017 in the Holiday Island Clinic 1 that is one of two only health / medical facilities serving Holiday Island and the surrounding area. Their services include affordable family medicine, pediatric care, women's health, behavioral health, and nutrition services.

Gene Thompson, CEO of Holiday Island Holdings, said, "This development widely expands the health and medical services in the area. And, as previously announced, it is meaningful to our acquisition pursuit of Clinic 1, Clinic 11, and the Heliport."

"A successful acquisition of these Medical Clinics would immediately give the Company high yield and occupancy income producing real estate properties and $1.5 million in fixed assets. Plus, it would give us a monopoly on the local medical services."

The Company's main goals for 2017 are to finalize a multi-million dollar fund raise and become a significant player in local commercial and residential markets at Holiday Island, Arkansas."

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for regular press releases about the Company's progress. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.holidayislandholdings.com.

About Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HIHI):

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is operating its core business in land development in a continued effort to acquire and further develop income producing commercial and residential real estate located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company is in the process of further developing a town poised to become the largest community between Northwest Arkansas Metroplex and Branson, Missouri, and prosper in its participation in the local retail, commercial, and residential markets.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.