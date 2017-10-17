Holiday Lighting Specialists Help Relieve Seasonal Stress

Christmas Decor decorators advise property owners to plan now for great holiday decorating results

LUBBOCK, TX--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - Stress-inducing holiday tasks may include shopping, entertaining, and travel -- but they don't need to include decorating, according to Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor, Inc. the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America. "Our professional holiday decorators offer the latest in start-to-finish, flip-the-switch lighting and design innovation geared to the individual property owner's taste and budget," says Stephens. "If spending hours testing and hanging lights, wreaths, and other outdoor decor is adding another layer of stress to your holiday planning, then hiring a professional decorator may be the solution for you."

Professional holiday decorators like members of the Christmas Décor franchise network, the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America, specialize in providing a stress-free holiday experience with end-to-end services that begin with an in-person consultation well in advance of the holiday season and end with take-down and storage services when the holidays are over. "A little help from a professional holiday decorator can go a long way in helping to minimize holiday stress," says Stephens.

Holiday lighting specialists have special skills and training that produce results difficult to achieve with consumer grade products, explains Stephens. "Quality holiday decorating, especially lighting, takes time along with physical ability, design skills and knowledge of electrical limitations that are often outside the capabilities of individual property owners," says Stephens. "If you're looking for an eye-catching finished product, it's important to act soon." Schedules are filling up quickly, and Stephens encourages interested home and business owners to plan now to lock in their preferred lighting design and installation scheduling.

The Christmas Decor Franchise Network has been decorating homes and businesses since 1986, providing services annually to more than 50,000 properties nationwide. Christmas Decor, Inc. focuses primarily on exterior decorating services, offering customized lighting displays, garlands, wreaths, and bows. Installation, maintenance, removal, and storage of all decorations are included in the full-service package that Christmas Decor clients receive.

For more information on having Christmas Decor decorate your home or business, or to schedule an appointment for a consultation or installation, please visit www.christmasdecor.net.

About Christmas Decor

Since its inception in 1986, Christmas Decor has risen to become the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America. The Texas-based company was founded by Blake Smith as an off-season supplement to his landscape business and as a method to provide year-round work for employees. Christmas Decor quickly emerged as a viable business opportunity and today, operates in more than 350 markets in 49 states and Canada. Plans are underway to open locations in more than 100 new markets through franchise expansion in select communities around the country. Christmas Decor is highly revered in its field and has received consistent recognition for its efforts; some highlights include having been named one of a Top Ten Home Improvement Franchises for 2008 by Entrepreneur Magazine and AOL Small Business. Christmas Decor's parent company, The Decor Group, also offers the Nite Time Decor, which offers a complete line of high-quality low-voltage landscape lighting products, training, business systems, and support. For more information, visit www.christmasdecor.net.