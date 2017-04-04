Holiday Retirement partners with 2017 ChangingAging Tour to challenge myths about aging

As national sponsor, Holiday Retirement will work together with renowned geriatrician, Dr. Bill Thomas, to disrupt the way Americans think about growing older

LAKE OSWEGO, OR--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Bolstering its commitment to help older adults enjoy active, fulfilling lifestyles, Holiday Retirement today announced it will serve as a national sponsor of the 2017 ChangingAging Tour, a nationwide series of performance events dedicated to shattering American culture's damaging myths about aging.

Now in its third year, the ChangingAging Tour is organized and hosted by Dr. Bill Thomas, Holiday Retirement's chief wellness officer and an author, entrepreneur, musician, teacher, farmer and world-renowned authority on geriatric medicine.

"Dr. Bill Thomas is committed to changing the way our culture views aging, and at Holiday, we are dedicated to transforming the way older aduts and their families view retirement living," said Lilly Donohue, CEO for Holiday Retirement. "We are thrilled to partner with the ChangingAging Tour to help people across the country recognize that the senior years can be the best years."

The 2017 tour will feature two unique and powerful performances:

Disrupt Dementia

An immersive and transformational experience, Disrupt Dementia sheds light on what we can learn from people living with dementia in a blend of live music and storytelling. Humanitarian and refugee Samite Mulondo joins musicians, Richardson and Namarah McCall, for an enlightening performance co-hosted by Dr. Jennifer Carson and Kyrié Carpenter. This is not an attempt to discuss the treatment of dementia, but rather to change our culture and explore how we can all live well.

Aging: Life's Most Dangerous Game

Mixing music, storytelling and poetry in a lighthearted manner, Dr. Thomas and his team assert just how "crazy" our culture's perspective on aging can be. Rather than seeing it as a process of decline, tour guests will discover how to approach aging with enthusiasm. Aging: Life's Most Dangerous Game is a 90-minute journey into disrupting the current perception of age and aging.

Between shows, guests can engage with one another to discuss the performances and share their thoughts on how aging is viewed in today's culture.

Events will take place on both coasts this spring and summer and visit Florida and the mid-Atlantic regions in the fall.

Bay Area and Nevada

April 5: San Jose, California (Montgomery Theatre)

April 6: Santa Rosa, California (Friedman Events Center)

April 8: Oakland, California (Metro Operahouse)

April 9: San Francisco, California (SF State University Theater)

April 10: Reno, Nevada (The Grove)

Pacific Northwest

May 1: Portland, Oregon (Winningstad Theatre)

May 2: Puyallup, Washington (Pierce College)

May 3: Seattle, Washington (Town Hall Seattle))

May 4: Vancouver, Washington (Club Green Meadows)

May 5: Eugene, Oregon (Venue 252)

New England

June 12: Worcester, Massachusetts (TBD)

June 13: Boston Metro/West (TBD)

June 14: North Shore, Massachusetts (TBD)

June 15: Foxboro, Massachusetts (TBD)

June 16: Hartford, Connecticut (TBD)

Florida

Oct. 16-20: Locations to be announced

Mid-Atlantic

Nov. 15-17: Locations to be announced

Learn more about the ChangingAging Tour and purchase tickets at changingaging.org/tour.

Dr. Thomas was named Holiday Retirement's chief wellness officer in March 2017, and will help innovate the senior living provider's enrichment programs to consistently improve residents' quality of life. He will also empower employees to see their work as an opportunity to create meaningful relationships with seniors at Holiday Retirement's 300+ senior living communities.

For additional information about Dr. Thomas, visit www.holidaytouch.com/drbillthomas.

About Holiday Retirement

Since 1971, Holiday Retirement has endeavored to provide its signature "Holiday Touch" to residents and their families. Today, Holiday is a trusted name in senior living and provides security, comfort, and value to independent seniors seeking a fulfilling lifestyle. Holiday operates more than 300 retirement communities, making it the second largest senior housing operator in the United States. For more information about Holiday Retirement, please call 800-322-0999 or visit www.holidaytouch.com.