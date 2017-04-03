Holiday Systems International is Honored with Three Awards at Global Networking Expo

SOURCE: Holiday Systems International (HSI)
April 03, 2017 11:00 ET
LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Holiday Systems International (HSI) has been honored with recognition in three award categories at this year's Global Networking Expo (GNEX) held in San Francisco, California.
Holiday Systems International earned wins in these four top categories:
Holiday Systems International's product portfolio includes remarkable solutions which each stand on their own as invaluable business components, but together help to comprise one of the most comprehensive and proven business infrastructures available in the Vacation Ownership industry. These awards highlight our commitment to innovative support of our customers with leading edge technology, products and programs.
For additional information on Holiday Systems International, visit sales.holidaysystems.com.
About Holiday Systems International (HSI)HSI was founded in 1993 by CEO, Craig Morganson. HSI specializes in technology, travel aggregation and private-client B2B, B2B2C and B2C services. HSI provides measurable value and exceptional service through an uncompromising commitment to generosity and transparency.
For more information, please contact: Holiday Systems International (HSI) Media Relations Department 702-254-3100 media@holidaysystems.com
