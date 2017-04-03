Holiday Systems International is Honored with Three Awards at Global Networking Expo

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Holiday Systems International (HSI) has been honored with recognition in three award categories at this year's Global Networking Expo (GNEX) held in San Francisco, California.

Holiday Systems International earned wins in these four top categories:

Best Membership Program (Ideal Travel Access®). Ideal Travel Access provides a comprehensive selection of white-labeled travel benefits that have a profound positive impact on sales, sales efficiency, sales rescission, customer satisfaction, customer retention, and our partner's bottom line.

Best Product Development (Premier Travel Pass®). The Premier Travel Pass (PTP) is a package which contains savings options on resort weeks, hotels, and ocean and river cruises driving its appeal to a larger variety of travelers, making it a product providing profound positive impact on customer satisfaction, customer retention, and distributor's bottom line.

Best Technology (Sales Dashboard). HSI's Sales Dashboard is an intuitive navigational interface that provides HSI partner sales rooms with an exciting high-tech tool for presenting their offer, customized to the sales pitch, and perfect for presenting prospects with an exhilarating multi-media presentation.

Holiday Systems International's product portfolio includes remarkable solutions which each stand on their own as invaluable business components, but together help to comprise one of the most comprehensive and proven business infrastructures available in the Vacation Ownership industry. These awards highlight our commitment to innovative support of our customers with leading edge technology, products and programs.

For additional information on Holiday Systems International, visit sales.holidaysystems.com.

About Holiday Systems International (HSI)

HSI was founded in 1993 by CEO, Craig Morganson. HSI specializes in technology, travel aggregation and private-client B2B, B2B2C and B2C services. HSI provides measurable value and exceptional service through an uncompromising commitment to generosity and transparency.