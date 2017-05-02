Holladay Distillery Celebrates One Year Back in the Bourbon Business

One Down, Two to Go: The Waiting (for Bourbon) Is the Hardest Part

WESTON, MO--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - It's been one year since Holladay Distillery started distilling bourbon on site again for the first time in 30 years, which means we're only two short years away from uncorking true Missouri bourbon of the finest heritage.

Holladay Distillery dates back over 160 years, when it was founded by "Stagecoach King" Ben Holladay and his brother, Major David Holladay, on land first charted by Lewis & Clark in 1804. The Kentucky-born Holladay brothers understood that the limestone springs running through the property made it ideal for one purpose: Bourbon. The original stillhouse dates back to 1856, and underwent a $10 million renovation to restore and modernize it so that bourbon production at the facility could be resumed.

"We couldn't be more excited to once again be producing what we know to be some of the finest bourbon in the world," said Mick Harris, president of McCormick Distilling Co. "We've gone back to our roots -- real Missouri bourbon being made right in heartland of America."

Holladay Distillery is also marking the one-year anniversary of reopening its doors to the public for tours and tastings, following a 20-year hiatus. More than 16,000 people have visited the distillery in the last year to see and taste bourbon being made, explore the facility from the barrel warehouse to the bottling line, and learn about the remarkable history of this beautiful property. It quickly became TripAdvisor's #1 ranked tourist attraction in Weston, itself a historic town that for 14 years running has been named the #1 Day Trip in the state of Missouri.

The coveted bourbon won't be available until Spring 2019, but the distillery has released Holladay White Dog for people who want an early taste of what's coming. A "white dog" spirit is the raw distillate that comes fresh off the still, before it takes on the rich taste and color that come with aging in barrels. Holladay White Dog is only available at the Holladay Welcome Center, where it is the best-selling item in the store.

Holladay Distillery is the home of McCormick Distilling Co., whose award-winning premium brands include 360 Vodka, Broker's Gin, Tequila Rose, Hussong's Tequila, and Triple Crown Whiskey.

