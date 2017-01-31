Holland Bloorview Launches New Transitions to Adulthood Strategy Thanks to Generous Donors

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital will launch a new multi-year strategy designed to transform how kids with disabilities transition to adulthood, thanks to a group of generous donors who are investing $4.78 million.

The Transitions Strategy will transform the journey to adulthood for kids with disabilities by breaking through barriers, partnering with leading adult services, and developing a "young adults" program to address the needs of 16-26 year-olds.

Leading the way were David and Lynn Coriat, with significant support from The Slaight Family; Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc; Jon and Nancy Love; La Fondation Emmanuelle Gattuso; BloombergSen; RP Investment Advisors LP; Gerald Sheff and Shanitha Kachan Charitable Foundation; and RBC Foundation, to help the Transitions Strategy become reality.

"Holland Bloorview goes beyond care and helps kids embrace their full potential," said Coriat whose daughter, Jessica, benefitted from Holland Bloorview's care and its many programs and services. "Supporting this strategy means supporting kids with disabilities in becoming the adults they dream to be and can be."

"The Transitions Strategy was born out of the lived experiences of clients and families, informed by research that demonstrates that youth with disabilities continue to experience poor outcomes in post-secondary education, employment and independent living. Recognizing this challenge, Holland Bloorview's Transitions Strategy will improve youth preparedness and planning, reduce barriers, change attitudes and close gaps so that youth with disabilities can access more opportunities with greater confidence," said Julia Hanigsberg, President and CEO of Holland Bloorview.

The strategy has three central goals:

Expand and scale Holland Bloorview's participation & inclusion programs and services such as employment, life skills, youth leadership and family support, based on real needs of families and supported by research.

Ensure that all hospital staff have the training and resources to coach children, youth and families in transition planning, so that every Holland Bloorview client has a transition plan in place.

Improve services, supports and navigation across the healthcare, education and social services systems, in partnership with adult service providers in these sectors.

"We are so extraordinarily grateful to the Coriat family and all of the generous donors who are fueling a transformation in how Holland Bloorview will be able to impact the lives of kids and young adults," said Sandra Hawken, President and CEO of Holland Bloorview Foundation. "The long-term impact of setting them up for greater success as adults is immeasurable."

ABOUT HOLLAND BLOORVIEW KIDS REHABILITATION HOSPITAL

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital is Canada's largest children's rehabilitation hospital. We focus on improving the lives of kids with disabilities, kids needing rehabilitation after illness or trauma and kids whose medical complexity requires specialized care. We serve nearly 7,500 children and youth annually accounting for over 1,000 unique diagnoses. The hospital is a global leader in childhood disability research, teaching, and client and family centred care. Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation raises funds in the community for Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital. For more information, visit: hollandbloorviewfoundation.ca