Holtwood Hydroelectric Project official statement regarding Williams' pipeline project

LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Holtwood Hydroelectric Project statement:

"After analyzing the route proposed by Williams, and consulting with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) who identified this route as preferred and subsequently issued a certificate of public convenience and necessity, we intend to provide access for Williams to pursue their project under our property via a right of way. We have gained reassurance from information provided by the developer, the FERC and the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office, that there would be minimal environmental and cultural impact, as well as minimal impact on local landowners in the plan to build their pipeline project through a small portion of our property.

Engaging with stakeholders around our operations is always important for us as we continue to focus on delivering clean power from our renewable assets in Lancaster County. We will continue to encourage stakeholder participation in all processes, and will continue to evaluate all environmental, cultural and community concerns in any and all decisions we make as it applies to this project." Tom Uncher, Vice President - Operations, Holtwood Hydroelectric Project.