Home Point Financial Uses SafeboxIQ to Streamline Mortgage Documentation

Automation Simplifies Submission Process for Home Point Partners

ANN ARBOR, MI--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Home Point Financial Corporation ("Home Point"), a national, multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer, today unveiled its partnership with SafeboxIQ, an automated mortgage document submission platform. SafeboxIQ allows Home Point Financial to manage the loan submission process easily and securely, providing accuracy and on-time closings. This process -- which was manual -- is now automated and paperless, allowing for increased convenience and efficiency for Home Point's Realtor® partners and borrowers.

SafeboxIQ digitizes loan files, identifies missing documents and notifies appropriate parties when documents are due or missing. The program also tracks progress and can close up to 15 days faster than manual processing. Utilizing this technology allows more time to be spent building customer relationships and growing businesses for both Home Point and its client base.

"Through automation, SafeboxIQ not only makes loan document management easier and more efficient for our partners and customers, but it also allows our loan officers to do what they do best -- take care of our clients," said Ty Kern, Senior Managing Director -- Distributed Retail. "SafeboxIQ is a unique example of Home Point's focus on providing our loan officers the tools they need to be successful."

About Home Point Financial

Home Point Financial is a national multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer. With the goal of providing a superior customer experience, Home Point has an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality and consistency for customers and partners. Home Point's operating philosophy is defined by the simple but very impactful statement -- "We Care".

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.