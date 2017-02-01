Home Trust Selects IFDS Canada to be its High Interest Savings Solutions Provider

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - International Financial Data Services (IFDS) Canada, a leading provider of technology and outsource services to the world's largest and most trusted financial institutions, today announced that it has been selected by Home Trust to provide a wide range of High Interest Savings solutions for its newly launched Home Bank High Interest Savings Account.

As part of the selection, Home Trust will continue to leverage IFDS's proprietary technology to provide full transfer agency, record-keeping, and back office support services for its existing High Interest Savings Account as well as the newly launched Home Bank High Interest Savings Account.

"IFDS has a global reputation for being a leading technology and service provider in the industry," said Benjy Katchen, Executive Vice President, Deposits and Consumer Lending. "That, combined with their integrated platform and knowledgeable in-house service teams made IFDS the logical choice as we work to promote Home Bank as a second issuer of deposits."

"We are proud Home Trust has chosen us to help them expand their savings offering through their subsidiary, Home Bank," said Katherine MacMillan, President and CEO of IFDS Canada. "They were looking for a market leader with a proven track record and solid understanding of the financial services industry to support them in their servicing needs, and I am delighted we were able to prove the right fit for them."

About IFDS

International Financial Data Services is recognized as a world-leading provider of outsourcing and technology solutions to the financial services industry. IFDS services are provided to a wide range of global asset managers, wealth managers, platform providers, insurers, and life companies. Supporting more than 45 million investor and policy holder accounts for over 375 financial organizations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, the IFDS enterprise employs in excess of 8,000 experienced individuals located throughout Canada, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. IFDS is a 50/50 joint venture between Boston-based State Street Corporation, one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, and Kansas City, Missouri-based DST Systems Inc., a leading provider of specialized technology, strategic advisory, and business operations outsourcing to the financial and healthcare industries. For more information, visit IFDS' web site at www.ifdsgroup.com.

About Home Trust Company

Home Trust Company is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of insured residential first mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through its direct to consumer deposit brand, Oaken Financial. Home Trust also conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, Home Trust has offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Quebec, and Manitoba.

Note to Editors: All figures in Canadian dollars.