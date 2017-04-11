Homesnap Now Available To Over 500,000 Agents

ROCKVILLE, MD--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) -

Homesnap, the Broker Public Portal, is now available to over half a million agents across the country

Adoption by new MLSs accelerating into 2017

National MLS Footprint in Range

Homesnap, which is the public face of the Broker Public Portal (BPP), has surged past the 500,000 agent mark and is now available to agents and their clients in over 50 large and small markets across the country. Since the BPP became operational at the beginning of 2017, many MLSs have signed up to participate in the portal, accelerating the growth of the platform through the first quarter of the year. Already, agents using the app have invited more than 13 million clients to connect with them in Homesnap.

Homesnap provides a mobile app for agents and clients as well as a consumer-facing website and app for participating MLSs. Since Homesnap officially became the face of the BPP in January, MLSs have been steadily reaching out to Homesnap to send their data to the portal. Participation costs $1 per subscriber per month, paid under a standard agreement between the MLS and National Broker Portal, LLC, the joint venture between Broker Public Portal, LLC and Homesnap launched on January 1, 2017.

"We are thrilled and encouraged by the quick adoption of the BPP by leading MLSs across the country," said Homesnap co-founder Steve Barnes. "MLSs and brokers are recognizing that now is the time to join together to support an industry-friendly portal that is conceived and governed by people who sell homes, not ads." Homesnap follows Fair Display Guidelines by sending all inquiries and leads from the portal exclusively to the listing agent or broker at no charge.

NorthstarMLS, covering much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin, launched Homesnap in 2015 as a member benefit. Along with Smart MLS (Connecticut) and MRED (Chicagoland), NorthstarMLS was among the initial markets to convert to the Broker Public Portal. "We could not be more satisfied with the partnership we have developed," says John Mosey, NorthstarMLS CEO. "Agents, brokers, and consumers have been fast to embrace the solution, customer service is excellent, and we exceeded more than 50% adoption of the platform practically out of the gate," he added.

"500,000 agents is a tremendous milestone," said Merle Whitehead, Chairman of the Broker Public Portal. "MLSs and brokers who have been watching from the sidelines should feel confident about supporting an initiative that is gaining great momentum and starting to make a real difference. The BPP's goal of a national MLS footprint is in sight."

About Homesnap

Homesnap, the public face of the Broker Public Portal, is the highest-rated mobile real estate app, used by millions of consumers to explore homes and search listings. Homesnap Pro, the professional version of Homesnap, is the fastest-growing mobile app for agents -- now available to every agent in over 50 MLSs with over 500,000 members. Both are powered by a specialized homes database that combines MLS data, property tax records, census data, geographic boundaries and more.

About Broker Public Portal

Broker Public Portal, LLC is a collaborative venture between real estate brokerages and MLSs to create a national consumer home search experience defined by simplicity, integrity and common sense. The portal aims to provide consumers with direct access to the most comprehensive, timely, and complete property information while adhering to fair display guidelines. More information can be found at http://homesnap.com/bpp.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/10/11G135575/Images/Photo1-MerleWhitehead-14659fca25d88c229904670fc4de1d79.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/10/11G135575/Images/Photo2-JohnMosey-8e2799be3c30b8d6b8d57eb99fb97afb.jpg