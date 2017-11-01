Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to deliver welcome address at MIPIM Asia Summit

PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - MIPIM Asia Summit 2017 today announces that Mrs Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Government of Hong Kong SAR, will attend the event and deliver a welcome address at the opening ceremony.

MIPIM Asia Summit is Asia Pacific's annual property leaders' summit which takes place 28-29 Nov 2017 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.

"Since its launch in 2006, MIPIM Asia has been fortunate to receive the support of the Government of Hong Kong SAR," said MIPIM Markets Director Ronan Vaspart. "We are honoured that the Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, will address delegates at this year's event."

Two of Hong Kong's major industry figures, Mr Vincent Lo, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), and Mr Ronnie C Chan, Chairman, Hang Lung Properties Ltd, will also share their industry insights with MIPIM Asia delegates as part of the conference programme.

Mr Vincent Lo, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said, "The Belt and Road Initiative is a game-changing vision that can bring opportunity, prosperity and stability to the world. With infrastructure and city planning taking priority in Belt and Road countries, this Initiative will create lasting impact on the property investment and real estate sectors. I am delighted that MIPIM Asia has taken the lead in bringing this concept to the attention of the industry, and in highlighting the many opportunities that come with this global development concept."

Mr Lo is the Founder and Chairman of the Shui On Group, which is engaged in property development, construction and building materials located in Hong Kong and mainland China. Shui On Land is renowned for developing Shanghai's entertainment district, Xintiandi. Previously, Mr Lo participated in the preparatory work of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2012 World Chinese Economic Forum for his work in the property sector.

Mr Lo will be joined by Nicholas Ho to host a keynote speech titled "Hong Kong as the gateway for The Belt and Road Initiative." Nicholas Ho is an award-winning architect who serves as Deputy Managing Director of Ho & Partners Architects, a leading multidisciplinary architectural practice headquartered in Hong Kong and a Strategic Partner of HKTDC's Belt and Road-related promotions. Together they will outline the role of Hong Kong in the Belt and Road Initiative, the Chinese government's immensely ambitious development campaign to boost trade and stimulate economic growth across Asia and beyond.

Mr. Ronnie C Chan, one of Hong Kong's leading real estate executives, is Chairman of Hang Lung Properties Limited. The company develops, owns and manages world-class commercial complexes in China's top tier-one and tier-two cities. He founded the China Heritage Fund and serves on the governing and advisory bodies of several think tanks and universities, including Peterson Institute for International Economics, World Economic Forum, Eisenhower Fellowships, University of Southern California and Yale.

Mr Chan has had leading roles in many local and regional boards and associations, including as vice president of the Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, co-chairman of the Asia Society, advisor to the China Development Research Foundation of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, and he's served on advisory boards for China Foreign Affairs University, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the University of Southern California.

Mr Chan will host a conference session on retail called "Excelling in Strengthening Partnerships with Retail Tenants," which is part of the MAPIC showcase at MIPIM Asia. MAPIC is the international retail real estate event that features the top international retail property trends and developments, held annually in Cannes, France, as well as in Russia, Italy, China and India.

