Hong Kong Revolutionises Its MICE Rewards Programme with Experience-packed Star Offers

With a lower threshold to further tap small- and medium-sized groups' potential, global MICE delegates of all sizes will gain easier access to the city's best-ever privileges from arrival to departure

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - On top of a wealth of MICE privileges from arrival to departure that the city has already been offering, Meetings and Exhibitions Hong Kong (MEHK), a division of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, has announced another revolutionary upgrade to its 2017/18 MICE hospitality programme 'Hong Kong Rewards!', with the aim of enriching global MICE travellers' in-town experience so that they can enjoy the city like a local in 2017.

The 2017/18 'Hong Kong Rewards!' programme will take effect for group arrivals from 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018. MICE delegates will be treated to complimentary wine, dining and party offerings at the city's world-class attractions for a taste of Hong Kong. Complimentary treats can be enjoyed by groups as small as 20 with as little as two nights' stay, so even small- and medium-sized groups who are pressed for time can take advantage of a world of offers.

Experience-packed star offers under the 2017/18 'Hong Kong Rewards!' Programme include:

Dining and Shopping Offers at Hong Kong Disneyland: Upon purchase of the Disney Corporate Rewards Package, MICE groups of 50 or more will be treated to a complimentary dinner, shopping discounts to make the most out of their magical moments at Hong Kong Disneyland, the first Disney theme park to feature the Marvel-themed ride 'Iron Man Experience'.





Party on Us at Happy Wednesday: MICE groups with 20 or more will have free access to the Hong Kong Jockey Club's Happy Wednesday themed carnivals where they will be treated to free food and beer against the backdrop of thrilling horse racing and live music performances.





Free Cocktail Reception at Your Hotel: Groups of 50 or above will be treated to complimentary cocktail receptions at close to 50 participating hotels, where delegates can network and unwind over glasses of wine and refreshments.





"Thanks to the joint efforts of our local trade partners, last year Hong Kong saw a 9.9% growth in MICE arrivals and a staggering double-digital growth in a couple of our long-haul and short-haul markets," said Kenneth Wong, General Manager, MICE and Cruise Division at the Hong Kong Tourism Board. "To keep up the momentum, MEHK has worked even closer with industry partners to further enhance value-added experiential offers for MICE groups of all sizes, further enriching delegates' travel itineraries and strengthening Hong Kong's position as the preferred destination where the world chooses to meet."

Beginning on 1 April 2017, qualified MICE delegates will have access to a world of 'Hong Kong Rewards!' privileges, from arrival to departure, from free airport pick-up to famous Hong Kong cultural performances at their event. In addition to the star offers mentioned above, attractions such as Ocean Park Hong Kong, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and a couple of other seaside and sky-high attractions will ensure a rewarding experience for every kind of event and MICE group.

To learn more or apply for the new 2017/18 'Hong Kong Rewards!' programme, visit the MEHK website here. MEHK also offers one-stop professional support and advisory services for your next MICE event. Email mehk@hktb.com or contact one of our worldwide offices and representatives for more information.