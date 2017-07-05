Honk Teams up with Zipcar to Make Parking Easier in Canada

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - HonkMobile, North America's fastest and most convenient way to find and pay for parking, announced a new initiative with Zipcar, the world's leading car-sharing network, to make it even easier and more affordable to drive and park in cities across Canada.

Effective immediately, Zipcar members who sign up for Honk will receive their first parking session for free (up to $20 value) and gain access to Honk's 90,000+ parking spots across the GTA and southern Ontario. Honk users will be given a $20 driving credit when they sign up for Zipcar, providing them with the convenience of an additional car when they need it -- great for a big move or special day trip this summer.

"We're excited to roll out this new parking perk through Honk, particularly for our Zipcar members who make multiple stops throughout their Ziptrip," said Kristopher Luey, Zipcar Canada community marketing manager. "Now, in addition to the guaranteed pick up and drop off spot that comes with each Zipcar reservation, our members can also access thousands of parking spots across Canada throughout their trip with the touch of an app, saving them time and money and eliminating the frustration of circling the block to find a parking spot."

"Joining forces with Zipcar is a natural next step in our mission to transform parking by using innovative technology to get people to their destinations faster," said Honk Founder & CEO Michael Back. "We share many of the same values as Zipcar and this collaboration advances our mutual goals of giving our customers a great experience and making our cities less congested and polluted."

Honk's online parking reservation system offers drivers a more convenient and affordable way of parking, enabling users to seamlessly search, pay for, and top up parking from their phone or tablet before arriving or at their destination. Users receive a 15-minute reminder before their parking expires, allowing them to buy additional time remotely, preventing them from getting tickets and removing the need to keep change in the car.

About HonkMobile

Honk is North America's leading provider of on-demand mobile payments for parking. Honk's innovative cloud-based technology streamlines parking by allowing users to search, pay for, and top up parking from the mobile phone, tablet or any internet connected device.

Honk is already accepted at over 800 locations and 150,000 parking spaces across Canada and the United States. Using a single account, motorists can pay for parking anywhere Honk is accepted across North America.

The HonkMobile app can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android at www.honkmobile.com or via the App Store or Google Play.

About Zipcar

Zipcar is the world's leading car-sharing network, driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living. With its wide variety of self-service vehicles available by the hour or day, Zipcar operates in urban areas and university campuses in over 500 cities and towns across Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Spain, Taipei, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. Zipcar offers the most comprehensive, most convenient and most flexible car sharing options available. Zipcar is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc., a leading global provider of vehicle rental services. More information is available at www.zipcar.com.