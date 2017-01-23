Honk's Mobile Parking Platform Launches in Downtown St. Catharines

ST. CATHARINES, ON--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Honk, North America's fastest and most convenient way to find and pay for parking, launched today in downtown St. Catharines.

Honk CEO Michael Back joined Mayor Walter Sendzik at Market Square to do a live demonstration of the technology.

Now available in various on- and off-street parking locations in downtown St. Catharines, including City Hall and Market Square lots, the Honk app lets users search, pay for and top up parking from their phone or tablet, decreasing the need to circle the block looking for a parking spot, reducing traffic congestion, pollution, and stress.

Honk notifies users 15 minutes before their time expires and allows them to buy more time from their phone, eliminating the need to rush back to the meter and helping them avoid tickets.

"Right now, in the middle of a St. Catharines winter, where everyday the weather can be frosty, mild, rainy or, dare I say, snowy, is the perfect time to launch an easier and faster way to pay for parking," said Mayor Sendzik. "With the Honk app, there is no waiting at pay stations or walking back to a vehicle to display receipts. It really is park, tap and go. We are always looking find new ways and technology to enhance city programs and services and this test is an example of that."

Honk is on a mission to make parking easier for all drivers, while also benefitting cities by reducing congestion, pollution, driver frustration and wear on roads.

"We believe in improving peoples' lives," said Honk's founder & CEO Michael Back. "By making parking more convenient, less expensive or just by simplifying the process, we make small differences daily for our users across North America. It's exciting for us to be able to make a difference in St. Catharines."

Using a single account, motorists can pay for parking anywhere Honk is accepted across North America using VISA, MasterCard, American Express or PayPal.

The Honk app can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android at www.honkmobile.com or via the App Store or Google Play.

About Honk

Honk is North America's leading provider of on-demand mobile payments for parking. Honk's cloud-based technology streamlines parking by allowing users to search, pay for, and top up parking from their mobile phone, tablet or any Internet connected device. Honk is already accepted at over 550 locations and 50,000 parking spaces across Canada and the United States.