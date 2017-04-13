HOOT for Kids Paves the Way to Enhance Your Child's Play

Progressive Developmental Brand Seeks to Shake Up Learning through Promoting Purpose-Driven Play with Toys and Activities

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - HOOT for Kids, which stands for Hands On Occupational Therapy, offers a customized treasure box featuring carefully-curated toys designed to encourage purpose-driven play and strengthen developmental skill areas. Developed for infants and children up to six years of age, founders Lisa Cummings and Lori Stowe came together to create a personalized way of delivering fun and purposeful play, scouring the world for only the best toys. With a vision of strengthening developmental skill areas for children, HOOT for Kids is helping children reach their milestones in a unique and fun way.

"Toys can be used in creative ways to enhance key developmental areas, which is important in preparing children for school and academics," said Cummings, who is a pediatric occupational therapist with more than 25 years helping infants and school-aged children. "The right toys and activities can really help parents be instrumental in facilitating these milestones. I recognize the beauty within each child and their individual differences that make every child unique. Through play, children can learn and grow in their excitement of the world around them."

Born out of a passion for children and the belief that toys foster growth and act as a tool to enhance key developmental areas, both Cummings and Stowe were brought together by Stowe's son, Connor, when he was deemed at moderate risk of being on the Autism spectrum. Cummings' hands-on approach with Connor has encouraged and championed his growth. As a result of Connor's success, Cummings and Stowe realized that they wanted to equip other parents with toys and activities to help other children in their early developmental stages of life.

"Our hope is that HOOT for Kids will help transform the way we view toys. Our model is designed to provide caregivers, family and friends with an easy and fun way to get involved with a child's development," said Stowe. "Plus, what child wouldn't love receiving a box full of great toys!"

A single HOOT for Kids treasure box is $34.99 and can be shipped or gifted. Additional discounts are available for multiple box purchases and there is no commitment to purchase so it's easy for parents to order what they like. HOOT for Kids treasure boxes include three or more quality toys from brands such as Green Sprouts, Learning Resources, Eeboo and Hape. Upon ordering, each HOOT for Kids treasure box is customized by Cummings based on a child's age and the caregiver's completion of a questionnaire. Each box includes a personalized activity card with suggested tips for play, including instructional tips for parents on how to play with their kids utilizing each of the hand-selected toys. HOOT for Kids users also have the ability to purchase "Add-Ons" which include anything from apparel and accessories. HOOT for Kids also offers newborn gift boxes with personalized embroidery. Users also have access to blogs and free activity sheets.

To learn more about HOOT for Kids' founders' backstory and Stowe's personal experience of raising a child with developmental delays, visit www.HOOTforKids.com/story. To purchase your treasure box, please visit wwww.HOOTforKids.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

