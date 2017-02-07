Hootsuite Acquires Digital Advertising Technology Leader AdEspresso

This Addition to Hootsuite's Social Marketing Platform Will Enable Organizations to Maximize Their Paid, Owned and Earned Content

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Hootsuite, the most widely used social media management platform, today announced the acquisition of AdEspresso, a SaaS solution for Facebook and Instagram advertising. With this acquisition, Hootsuite now sits at the nexus of more than $500 million in annualized social spend, providing organizations the ability to effectively engage with customers across paid, earned, and owned social media.

AdEspresso is a top Facebook global ad partner, offering one of the leading advertising technology solutions to help organizations reach an audience of over a billion people on Facebook and Instagram. The acquisition represents Hootsuite's continued investment in delivering a best-in-class social marketing solution to enable organizations to increase awareness, inspire brand loyalty, drive leads, and ultimately revenue.

"Social advertising has become a vital aspect of marketing; companies are looking for ways to reach an active, engaged audience while getting more mileage from content and advertising spend. With AdEspresso, we're bringing our users a simple, powerful, battle-tested solution that delivers measurable ROI." said Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite.

"Our past, current and future customers are engaging daily with Facebook and Instagram. Both platforms provide a targeted, multi-pronged opportunity to create campaigns for both brand awareness and website conversion. We look forward to working with Hootsuite to help us spend more efficiently and boost results," said Kerianne Mellott, Director of Social Media, eHarmony.

Enabling Organizations to Maximize Reach and Drive Revenue

Today's announcement is coupled with the launch of Hootsuite Ads, which provides organizations with enterprise-grade features and optimization services needed to improve campaign performance and accelerate advertising ROI. AdEspresso by Hootsuite will continue as a self-service ads management product that enables organizations to create and manage social advertising campaigns faster and more efficiently.

With this acquisition and Hootsuite's existing social advertising partner ecosystem, the company now offers the most extensive and flexible social advertising solution available.

"Millions of organizations use Facebook advertising to drive the outcomes that matter most to them," said Blake Chandlee, VP of Marketing Partnerships at Facebook. "Hootsuite's acquisition of AdEspresso, a fast-growing Facebook Marketing Partner, shows that there's a huge opportunity in building customized services on our open APIs to help each business meet their unique goals."

"Our mission has always been to deliver an easy-to-use, effective product to our customers that truly reaps results at scale," said Massimo Chieruzzi, CEO of AdEspresso.

"We have had a fantastic partnership with Hootsuite, and are thrilled to join the Hootsuite family to provide organizations with a world-class platform to maximize their social marketing strategies," added Armando Biondi, COO of AdEspresso.

