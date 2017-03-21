Hootsuite Acquires Leading Snapchat Analytics Solution

Acquisition of Naritiv's Analytics Solution Will Enable Hootsuite Customers to Leverage Snapchat in their Digital Marketing Campaigns

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Hootsuite, the most widely used social media management platform, today announced the acquisition of the Snapchat analytics solution created by Naritiv, a Los Angeles-based content creation company powering stories for today's biggest brands. Following its recent acquisitions of digital advertising technology leader AdEspresso, and social analytics leader, LiftMetrix, this announcement underscores Hootsuite's continued investment across today's most relevant social networks and momentum in building a best-in-class social marketing solution.

"Brands are turning to video-centric networks like Snapchat to engage with their audiences," said Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite. "Naritiv has been at the forefront of connecting brands and agencies with Snapchat influencers and their audiences. We're thrilled to integrate Snapchat functionality into the Hootsuite platform to help our customers take full advantage of this dynamic video network. Snapchat is the new TV."

Recognized by Fast Company as one of the top ten most innovative video companies, Naritiv's analytics solution has helped companies understand and enhance the impact of their digital campaigns on Snapchat. By the end of 2016, Snapchat boasted over 156 million users worldwide and 10 billion daily video views. With Naritiv's solution, Hootsuite customers can harness Snapchat's power as an emerging, brand-building video network.

"We felt our Snapchat solution was complementary to the innovative marketing solutions that Hootsuite offers to brands and agencies," said Dan Altmann, co-founder of Naritiv. "Hootsuite is a market leader for social media management across both paid and organic channels and we're excited to see Hootsuite take our technology to the next level."

As part of the acquisition, members of the Naritiv product team will join Hootsuite's newly opened Los Angeles office. The Los Angeles office follows the recent opening of the Hootsuite Toronto office, joining Hootsuite's footprint in major markets around the world including New York, London, Paris, Hamburg, Singapore, and its Vancouver headquarters.

View Ryan's supporting video announcement at: https://www.linkedin.com/hp/update/6249933693058629632.

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the most widely used social media management platform, used by over 15 million people around the globe and trusted by more than 800 of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's battle-tested technology, extensive ecosystem, and social DNA help organizations to champion the power of human connections at scale. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com.